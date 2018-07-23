© NBC10

Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill Friday banning smoking at New Jersey's public beaches and parks, yet local communities can explicitly opt out and set aside a small section for smoking.The Democratic governor signed a measure that was passed by the state Legislature last month. While advertised as a ban,Like previous versions of the bill that have failed, the bill doesn't specify: lifeguards, police or someone else. Murphy said it shouldn't be lifeguards, but left it to towns to decide enforcement measures."A lifeguard is there to save lives, first and foremost, for people in the water" Murphy said. "I don't want to add an extra burden to the lifeguard and take him or her away from their primary mission."But state Senate President Steve Sweeney, who sponsored the bill, said either lifeguards or local police could be called on to enforce the ban when people complain."We don't want to be disrespectful to people who smoke, but we want smokers to be respectful to everyone else who uses the beach, too," Sweeney said.The ban, which takes effect in January, also prohibits so-called "vaping" involving the use of electronic smoking devices on beaches or parks.Karen Blumenfeld, executive director of Global Advisors on Smoking Police, or GASP, said more than half of New Jersey's more than 500 communities already restrict smoking and vaping on their beaches or in their parks.People strolling on the Long Branch boardwalk generally supported the ban, even while expressing concern about the limited options available to smokers."Smoking is bad for everyone - people who smoke and people who don't," said Angelo Graci, who was riding his bicycle near the beach. "I used to smoke 40 years ago but I stopped because I worked construction, and asbestos and smoking is about the worst combination there could be."Lynne Grossman, of Monroe Township, disagreed with the ban."I think people should be able to smoke on the beach," she said. "They can't smoke almost anywhere else."Leanora Cousins, of Franklin Park, said the law, as enacted, is a good compromise between the rights of smokers and non-smokers."If you are someone who is bothered by smoking, if they set aside a separate area for smoking that should solve the problem," said Cousins, a former smoker. "There's not a lot of places people can smoke these days."Cindy Zipf, executive director of the Clean Ocean Action environmental group, noted that volunteers picked up more than 29,000 cigarette filters from New Jersey beaches during two cleanups last year.Source: Associated Press