"...individuals with higher [self-control] are not only happier in that they experience greater life satisfaction, they also do not need to self-regulate as often as one may think."

"...research has also consistently shown higher [self-control] to be associated with more positive outcomes in life such as higher academic achievement, better health, more interpersonal success, and less maladaptive adjustments.



As such, self-control has been heralded as an evolutionary trait to ensure adaptation and survival."

"...individuals with high [self-control] are less likely to encounter motivational conflicts, they are therefore also less obligated to exert avoidance-oriented strategies associated with a prevention focus to resist or counter temptations or vices.



Instead, they are more liberated to pursue their goals, aspirations and ideals by carrying out approach-oriented strategies to actualize their personal ambitions as encouraged by a promotion focus."

The rash should beware!

"One could imagine that constantly self-regulating according to morals, standards, and social expectations would result in living a dull, mundane, and joyless life."

People with higher self-control are happier because they pursue more rewarding goals, research finds.Having high self-control is linked to being more positive in life, approaching potentially rewarding situations and achieving ambitions.People high on self-control are also less likely to focus on the negative, which leads to avoidance.The result is that people with high self-control are happier:And, in the long run, more virtuous choices, repeated over many years, make a person happier.Greater happiness is not the only benefit of self-control, as the study's authors write:The results come from a survey of 545 people who were asked about their self-control, levels of happiness and how they made decisions.The study's authors explain:Some might say the results are the opposite of what they expect.After all, if you are always denying yourself by exerting your self-control, when do you have any fun?As the authors write:In fact, the study finds that people high in self-control spend less time regulating themselves and making difficult decisions.People with high self-control are happier in the long-run and in the short-term.The rash should beware!The study was published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology ( Cheung et al., 2014 ).