Floods in Phnom Sruoch District in Kampong Speu Province, Cambodia, July 2018.
© Ministry of Information, Cambodia
Floods in Phnom Sruoch District in Kampong Speu Province, Cambodia, July 2018.
Flooding in Cambodia has damaged over 1,700 homes in several provinces, according to the country's National Committee for Disaster Management (NCDM).

Flooding began on 17 July, 2018 after a period of heavy rain, affecting the provinces of Kampong Speu, Battambang, Koh Kong and Phreah Sihanouk. As many as 1,786 houses and 1,100 hectares of paddy fields have been damaged.

The NCDM said local authorities and armed forces have been cooperating with the Cambodian Red Cross to get people in affected areas to higher ground.


flood
© Ministry of Information, Cambodia
Over the last few days flooding has also affected parts Kampot province, and Pur Senchey district in Phnom Penh. Phnom Penh Governor HE Khuong Sreng visited affected areas on 20 July, 2018.

The Ministry of Health's Communicable Disease Control Department (CDC) has alerted the affected population of possible dangers in time of floods.

A backup plan for polling stations possibly affected by floods is being developed by the country's National Election Committee (NEC).

Influenced by Tropical Storm Son-Tinh which made landfall in northern Vietnam on 18 July, more severe weather including heavy rainfall has been forecast in Cambodia for the next few days.

flood
© Ministry of Information, Cambodia