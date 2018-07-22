© Ministry of Information, Cambodia



Flooding in Cambodia has damaged over 1,700 homes in several provinces, according to the country's National Committee for Disaster Management (NCDM).The NCDM said local authorities and armed forces have been cooperating with the Cambodian Red Cross to get people in affected areas to higher ground.Over the last few days flooding has also affected parts Kampot province, and Pur Senchey district in Phnom Penh. Phnom Penh Governor HE Khuong Sreng visited affected areas on 20 July, 2018.The Ministry of Health's Communicable Disease Control Department (CDC) has alerted the affected population of possible dangers in time of floods.A backup plan for polling stations possibly affected by floods is being developed by the country's National Election Committee (NEC).