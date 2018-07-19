© Getty

Hospitals in England are reporting a sudden spike in patients being hit by the bug Norovirus.There have been numerous reports affecting people in Devon, Cornwall, Gloucestershire, the West Midlands and Greater Manchester.Norovirus is known as the "winter vomiting bug" since it is most common at that time, but it can strike at any time of year.Public Health England warns it is "highly infectious and a common cause of diarrhoea and vomiting".The health body adds that "the illness is generally mild and most people usually recover within two to three days."According to the NHS,And the heatwave has seen several people struck down with the illness.One woman wrote on Facebook: "I had this on Saturday/yesterday."Thought I had sun stroke."It was absolutely vile. Fortunately it didn't hang about for long!"Another said: "Swept through my family day after day since last Thursday, was my turn yesterday and it's not nice."A mum added: "My daughters had it since Saturday yet I've been fine so far touch wood unlike my poor bathroom."Another added: "omg I have never felt so ill."The bug hit the headlines in February last year after outbreaks at restaurant chains Wahaca and Toby Carvery.Anyone who gets the illness should drink plenty of water and rest.It has also advised people to stay off work and for parents to keep children out of nursery and school for at least 48 hours as it's highly contagious.Good hand hygiene is important to stop the spread of the virus and people with the bug should not visit A&E or GPs as this may spread the virus.A spokeswoman from Public Health Wales said: "Hand washing is one of the most important ways to prevent the spread of Norovirus."All members of a household with any case of vomiting or diarrhoea should wash their hands with liquid soap and warm water before preparing or eating food, after contact with infected people and after using the toilet."Towels and flannels should not be shared."People who are unwell with diarrhoea or vomiting should not attend work or school for 48 hours after their last symptoms to avoid spreading infection to others."