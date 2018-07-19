Four persons were killed and 12 others were injured in separate incidents of lightning strikes in different parts of the state on Sunday.According to available information, Jhunu Gouda (18) and Latika Gouda (19) of Mahaguda village under Sanakodanda gram panchayat in Ganjam district were working in the agricultural field along with 12 other women when lightning struck them.The injured persons were rushed to Bhanjanagar hospital where doctors pronounced the duo brought dead. The bodies will be handed over to the family members after post-mortem on Monday, police said.In a related incident, two brothers identified as Srikar Majhi (45) and Biswakarma Majhi (35) were killed after being struck by lightning while they working in their agricultural field at Sonsodra village under Madanpur-Rampur block of Kalahandi district on Sunday.According to sources, the incident occurred this morning when the two brothers were busy in planting paddy in their agricultural field. The police reached the spot and registered a case of unnatural death in this regard.