Astronomers have discovered a dozen new moons orbiting Jupiter, but one could spell disaster for the others - 1km-wide "oddball" moving in the opposite direction to the other 78 objects circling the gas giant.A team led by Scott S. Sheppard from Washington DC's Carnegie Institution for Science first spotted the moons in 2017 while on the hunt for a possible massive planet beyond Pluto. Sheppard's discovery brought the total number of objects orbiting Jupiter to 79 - but he said one discovery stood out in particular."This is an unstable situation," said Sheppard. "Head-on collisions would quickly break apart and grind the objects down to dust."The team at the Carnegie Institution think that the oddball moon - potentially to be named Valetudo, after the Roman god Jupiter's great-granddaughter - may represent the leftovers of a former larger moon.Gareth Williams at the International Astronomical Union's Minor Planet Center used the team's observations to calculate orbits for the newly-found moons. "It takes several observations to confirm an object actually orbits around Jupiter," Williams said. "So, the whole process took a year."