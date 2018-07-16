as its bankers were secretly rigging Libor

Barclays is facing a court battle over hundreds of millions of taxpayer pounds after 14 local councils filed a mass legal action against the bank.Greater Manchester, Bristol, Liverpool and Leeds are among the local authorities accusing the bank of fraud over loans to councils and other public bodies that were once worth billions.and thereby potentially manipulating charges to borrowers.The High Court claim, seen by The Mail on Sunday, relates to hugely controversial Lender-Option, Borrower-Option loans, commonly known as Lobo loans.These have been described as 'lose-lose' for borrowers and the attached terms have already sparked public outrage.Campaign group Debt Resistance UK estimates that, at a cost of £182 million to the bank.The councils' claim form accuses the bank ofMany local authorities took out the loans as they appeared to promise lower interest rates than those offered by central government.But the loans remain highly contentious as they gave banks the power to impose new rates at certain points. Borrowers could reject the new terms, but would then be forced to repay the entire loan straight away.Barclays and the local authorities declined to comment. But Lianne Craig, a partner at law firm Hausfeld, which is representing the councils, confirmed it had issued a 'protective claim' in the High Court.A full claim is due to be filed in the coming months. In 2015, a parliamentary committee launched an investigation into Lobo loans.Rob Carver, a former derivatives trader at Barclays, described the loans as 'horrible stuff', telling MPs: 'I do not think anyone who fully understood it would do it.'Crippling repayment rates of 7 to 9 per cent were attached to some of the loans and areThe 14 local authorities - Bristol, Bradford, Greater Manchester, Kirklees, Leeds, Liverpool, Newcastle, North East Lincolnshire, Nottingham, Oldham, Sheffield, South Gloucestershire, Walsall and West Yorkshire - launched the action.They are preparing to put a number to the total value of the claim if Barclays seeks to defend the action, rather than settle.The councils say the- should be rescinded with fees returned. They also want compensation for damages.On June 27, 2012, the Financial Services Authority, the precursor to the Financial Conduct Authority, fined Barclays £59.5 million over manipulation of Libor - the London interbank offered rate.Some Lobo loans were directly linked to Libor rates, and many others were influenced by it. In some cases, repayment rates rose if Libor rates fell out of a certain range.Joel Benjamin, of Debt Resistance UK, said: 'It's high time banks were made to pay to clean up their own mess.'