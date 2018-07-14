American policy has always been driven by "the banks" but few if any know what or who "the banks" are or know the names, Schiff, Harriman, Kuhn, Loeb, Rothschild or Warburg.
Those are the chains that Trump will drag to Helsinki, the chains that will choke off détente or fall aside.
The current warlike stance NATO has taken against Russia will be a major issue between Presidents Putin and Trump when they meet for their first "one on one" sit-down. America's inexplicable direction toward Russia, renewed sanctions, bizarre actions in Syria and a massive military buildup aimed at Russia must be addressed.
Can Trump's bellicosity be ended? As Trump is surrounded by the same Bush/Neocon war adherents that surrounded both Bush presidents, men he openly despises, will Putin be able to reach Trump and give him needed guidance, assuming Trump's public statements on desiring a bettering of relations with Russia are genuine?
Moreover, is their more than a century of historical momentum driving America and Russia, who might otherwise be allies as they were during World War II, toward conflict? We will look at several eras, examine some suppressed history and test our theories.
The Poisoning of America
Media and academia move hand in hand, focused where the dollars send them, and dollars always support conflict, real or imagined. As usual, it is the unasked question that defines where the truth abides, always hidden away, waiting to expose itself. It is this hidden truth that may well come out of the shadows during the upcoming Putin/Trump confab in Helsinki scheduled for mid-July 2018. It may well change everything.
We begin with a startling admission, US-Russia relations have never been worse than under Trump. Trump ordered attacks on Syria twice, based on what many if not most agree were staged WMD attacks America herself was likely behind.
On a daily basis, America's media is flooded with stories about Russian aggression, each more lurid, each more imaginary than the last. Making it worse, far worse, Trump has deployed Marines, America's "jungle fighters," to Norway, where they now represent a bulwark against an absurd and fanciful "impending Russian invasion."
Further south, Americans are deployed in the Baltic States and Trump has announced plans to move major American bases to Poland. Montenegro has been added to NATO and Serbia is next, despite their longtime friendship with Moscow.
1991
Yet, the Cold War had ended in 1991 and the world was promised, certainly the American people were promised, that a "peace dividend" would ensue, America's military would shrink, and the world would enter a new age.
Many cite 9/11 for bringing about a new militaristic era but they are wrong. The New World Order spoken of by George Herbert Walker Bush was "test driven" in the First Gulf War, aka "Desert Storm."
In an article from Veterans Today dated January 31, 2011, a bizarre occurrence is outlined. Congressman Ron Paul cites the following before the US House of Representatives:
If 1991 was a watershed, the collapse of the Soviet Union and the engineering of endless wars in the Middle East, then 1913 might be another.
1913
One year before the start of a "war to end all wars" which, in reality was a "war to begin eternal war," the banking family of the Warburgs turned America into an "occupied" nation. This broad statement may seem extreme at first. It may, if anything, be an understatement.
Other than the Rothschilds who dominated Britain and France through control of their central banks, it was the "Warburg" family that may well have engineered the destruction of Germany using the United States.
The "Warburgs" were a Jewish family that had controlled Venice, a major military and trading center for the Mediterranean and the world throughout the Middle Ages. The family, originally Anselmo and Abraham Ha Levi Kahana de Palenzuela, were Sephardic Spanish who took the name of Warburg, dropping the "Levi" name when they relocated their banking empire to the City of Warburg in the 16th Century.
The family then branched out and Felix and Paul emigrated to the US where Felix married Frieda Schiff, financier of America's railroads and partner to the Harriman family of the Union Pacific Railroad.
In 1913, it was Paul Warburg who penned the Federal Reserve Act, an unconstitutional measure opposed by nearly every prior president, which put America's economy under the control of European banks run by the Rothschild, Schiff, Loeb, Kuhn and Warburg families who still control the Federal Reserve.
In 1914, Paul Warburg took over as first Federal Reserve Chairman. War began in Europe months later and America began its involvement in European affairs, two wars, NATO and what we see today.
It was the Schiff family, under Jacob Schiff that financed Japan's moves in the Far East and pushed them to war with Russia in 1905. Jacob Schiff, one of the founders of the Zionist movement, had dedicated his fortunes to the destruction of Tsarist Russia due to its suppression of its Jewish population, according to his biography by Naomi Cohen. However, there are no sources to back up Cohen's assertions, none whatsoever.
What is interesting is to note that the world that was put together by these families, the Loebs, Kuhns, the Levi-Warburgs, the Rothschilds and, in particular the Schiff family and their American partners, the Harriman family, have dominated American finance and foreign policy for over 100 years.
It is also good to note that W. Averell Harriman, who partnered with the London based operations of Warburg, Schiff, Loeb, Kuhn and Rothschilds, was the architect of the policy of "containment" that was the "meat" behind the Cold War, a policy now being played out by Trump with increasing enthusiasm.
In 1926, Harriman brought Prescott Bush into the Brown Brothers/Harriman partnership with the London banking group, where he joined George Herbert Walker in establishing what Webster Tarpley coined "the Hitler Project" in his Unauthorized Biography of George H.W. Bush.
In 1942, the assets of several Americans were seized for their support of Hitler. Among them was Senator Prescott Bush, father of George H.W. Bush. Tarpley's exhaustive work on Bush family history outlined the banking relationships that led to the rise of Hitler, the same banks that made up Warburg's Federal Reserve and, according to some, pushed America to war on Germany in 1917.
Thus, the banking elites that still run Wall Street and that established the Federal Reserve and pushed American into war in 1917 have long targeted Russia. You have Schiff and his war on Russia through Japan, then you have the war that destroyed both Russia and Germany, allegations that can be supported as well.
Then Tarpley goes further, alleging the rise of Germany again and the creation of Hitler's Reich as a tool against Russia financed by London banks controlled by the same cast of characters we note that engineered the Cold War as well.
From Tarpley:
"Fritz Thyssen and his business partners are universally recognized as the most important German financiers of Adolf Hitler's takeover of Germany. At the time of the order seizing the Thyssen family's Union Banking Corp., Mr. Fritz Thyssen had already published his famous book, I Paid Hitler, admitting that he had financed Adolf Hitler and the Nazi movement since October 1923. Thyssen's role as the leading early backer of Hitler's grab for power in Germany had been noted by U.S. diplomats in Berlin in 1932. The order seizing the Bush-Thyssen bank was curiously quiet and modest about the identity of the perpetrators who had been nailed.When exactly was " Harriman in Europe sometime prior to 1924 "? In fact, he was in Berlin in 1922 to set up the Berlin branch of W.A. Harriman & Co. under George Walker's presidency.
But two weeks before the official order, government investigators had reported secretly that " W. Averell Harriman was in Europe sometime prior to 1924 and at that time became acquainted with Fritz Thyssen, the German industrialist. " Harriman and Thyssen agreed to set up a bank for Thyssen in New York. " [C]ertain of [Harriman's] associates would serve as directors.... " Thyssen agent " H. J. Kouwenhoven ... came to the United States ... prior to 1924 for conferences with the Harriman Company in this connection.... "
The Union Banking Corporation was established formally in 1924, as a unit in the Manhattan offices of W.A. Harriman & Co., interlocking with the Thyssen-owned Bank voor Handel en Scheepvaart (BHS) in the Netherlands. The investigators concluded that " the Union Banking Corporation has since its inception handled funds chiefly supplied to it through the Dutch bank by the Thyssen interests for American investment. "
Thus by personal agreement between Averell Harriman and Fritz Thyssen in 1922, W.A. Harriman & Co. (alias Union Banking Corporation) would be transferring funds back and forth between New York and the " Thyssen interests " in Germany. By putting up about $400,000, the Harriman organization would be joint owner and manager of Thyssen's banking operations outside of Germany.
How important was the Nazi enterprise for which President Bush's father was the New York banker?
The 1942 U.S. government investigative report said that Bush's Nazi-front bank was an interlocking concern with the Vereinigte Stahlwerke(United Steel Works Corporation or German Steel Trust) led by Fritz Thyssen and his two brothers. After the war, Congressional investigators probed the Thyssen interests, Union Banking Corp. and related Nazi units. The investigation showed that the Vereinigte Stahlwerke had produced the following approximate proportions of total German national output:
50.8% of Nazi Germany's pig iron
41.4% of Nazi Germany's universal plate
36.0% of Nazi Germany's heavy plate
38.5% of Nazi Germany's galvanized sheet
45.5% of Nazi Germany's pipes and tubes
22.1% of Nazi Germany's wire
35.0% of Nazi Germany's explosives.
Prescott Bush became vice president of W.A. Harriman & Co. in 1926. That same year, a friend of Harriman and Bush set up a giant new organization for their client Fritz Thyssen, prime sponsor of politician Adolf Hitler.
The Walker-Bush firm's banking activities were not just politically neutral money-making ventures which happened to coincide with the aims of German Nazis. All of the firm's European business in those days was organized around anti-democratic political forces."
Conclusion
America is clearly a global enforcer. That role began under Jefferson against the Barbary Pirates, it matured under McKinley and his war on Spain in 1898. Was there a noted change from jingoism to globalism to something more sinister after 1913, when America officially became a colony of Europe's banking elites, those that had engineered centuries of conflicts that spread to the furthest reaches of the globe?
Is it an oversimplification in assessing motive that Trump is simply "Wall Street's man," much as his predecessors have been, a Wall Street long under the thumb of banks that are more than nations themselves?
A darker view, if the "banks," and we have chosen, perhaps wrongly, to apply this term to something far more powerful, almost ancient, more a religion or a cult, remain intact, can policy really change? If Western governments serve only the banks, that cult of fiat currency, if constitutions such as that America took upon itself in 1787 give all power to capital, is looking to political leaders for meaningful change a hopeless endeavor?
