© Leah Millis / Reuters



ahead of his summit with the Russian leader next week.Asked on Tuesday if the Russian president was a "friend or foe," Trump remarked: "I really can't say right now. As far as I'm concerned, he's a competitor." Trump also said that it was in Washington's interest to foster better relations with Moscow and Beijing."Getting along with Russia, getting along with China and others is a good thing, not a bad thing. I've said that many times, for many years," he noted. His comments triggered a wave of tweets, ranging from Russiagate-induced fury to dictionary definitions.The "competitor" line seems to be a Republican talking point, as the same term was employed by a Republican congressional delegation that visited Moscow last week.Trump is scheduled to meet with Putin in Helsinki on July 16, following the highly-anticipated NATO summit in Brussels, and Trump's state visit to the UK. Speaking at a press conference in Brussels on Tuesday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that he welcomed the summit between Trump and Putin."That's fully in line with NATO policies - combining defense with dialogue," he said . Yet the establishment in US, UK and Germany have expressed their concern over the meeting.