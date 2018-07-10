Earth Changes
LIghtning bolt kills family of 4 in Michoacán, Mexico
Mexico News Daily
Mon, 09 Jul 2018 13:31 UTC
A family of four was killed by a lightning strike yesterday afternoon as they took shelter beneath a tree during an electrical storm near Urapicho in Paracho. The state Civil Protection office said two adults aged 26 and two children aged three and six were herding sheep when the storm suddenly struck.
Pedro Carlos Madujano said they died instantly when a lightning bolt struck the tree.
A 25-year-old man was killed in Zitácuaro when struck by lightning while working outdoors.
Civil Protection authorities issued a warning against sheltering beneath trees during electrical storms and urged people to avoid outdoor activities whenever possible.
Source: El Heraldo (sp), Reforma (sp)
Quote of the Day
There's a world wide revolution going on. It goes beyond Mississippi, it goes beyond Alabama, it goes beyond Harlem. What is it revolting against? The power structure. The American power structure? No. The French power structure? No. The English power structure? No. Then what power structure? An international, Western power structure.
Recent Comments
it's questionable as to whether the strategy of calling Democrats "baby-killers" is likely to win hearts and minds How about doing it...
126.5 in Tucson several days ago...hottest day in the twelve years I have been here...
Self gratification is highly under rated...
Reminds me of a story. A man went to see a yogi who supposedly had great power to grant boons. The man was in good favor with the yogi, so the...
Incredible show of lightning in Tucson Sunday night, I'm on my porch and I see lighting hit the ground right in my neighborhood, and there is this...