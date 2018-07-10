© MPR News



If approved, Kavanaugh would fill the seat vacated by Justice Anthony Kennedy, who announced his retirement last month.To be successfully confirmed,Republicans currently hold a 51-49 majority, but Senator John McCain (R-Arizona) is battling brain cancer and is unlikely to be present for a vote. Vice President Mike Pence can break a tie, but even a single Republican breaking with the party would hold up the nomination, assuming the Democrats are unanimous in opposition.Kavanaugh was on the shortlist of nominees along with Thomas Hardiman, Raymond Kethledge and Amy Coney Barrett.