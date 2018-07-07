A person was hit and killed by a lightning strike in East Tennessee during thunderstorms.According to WVLT News in Knoxville, Roane County Sheriff Jack Stockton said former school board member Everett Massengill was hit by lightning Friday.Sheriff Stockton said Massengill had just finished mowing his lawn and was walking to his home when he was hit by lightning and killed instantly.It happened on the 200 block of Walnut Grove Road in Kingston just before 5 p.m. Friday.