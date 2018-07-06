SOTT Radio
Mysterious return: Indonesian woman missing for 18 months turns up alive wearing same clothes & in same location where she disappeared
RT
Fri, 06 Jul 2018 19:02 UTC
Mystery surrounds the reappearance of 53-year-old Nining Sunarsih, who was pulled into the sea by a massive wave while on Citepus beach, Sukabumi last January.
Sunarsih was discovered by her aunt around midnight last Saturday on the same 500-meter stretch of coast from where she vanished, according to local news site Tribun News. It's unclear what happened to her in the intervening months.
Strangely, in the days after her sudden disappearance, a body was found in the area and thought to be that of Sunarsih. However, a subsequent DNA test found that the remains belonged to a different person.
Her shock reappearance comes after her uncle claimed he had several vivid dreams that Sunarsih would be found alive, reported Kompas news.
Sunarsih was reportedly holidaying with her sister and grandson when tragedy struck in 2017. Following her mysterious re-emergence, the woman was taken to a hospital and she is now recovering. Residents of Sukabumi are said to be stunned by her miraculous return.
Latest News
- Mysterious return: Indonesian woman missing for 18 months turns up alive wearing same clothes & in same location where she disappeared
- SOTT Focus: The Possibility of a Successful Trump-Putin Summit has the Establishment in Hysterics
- Turkey vows to fire back if US imposes sanctions over purchase of Russian S-400 systems
- Associated Press reporters' meeting with FBI raises ethical questions
- Trump considers imposing additional $500bln in tariffs on Chinese imports
- Russia raises tariffs to 40% on some US imports as retaliatory measure
- Putin: Football fans have altered country's image through social networking, smashing stereotypes of life in Russia
- Kremlin spokesman Peskov: Just the fact that Putin and Trump are preparing to meet is a positive considering state of relations
- It just gets better and better: Strzok created fake timeline of Weiner email recovery to leave misleading record
- 'Immigration package': No camps, no unilateral actions - Germany's ruling coalition 'reaches deal' on migration
- Putin: Cybersecurity a risk because some countries are too selfish
- The Mueller indictments: Where they stand today
- Migrants in Germany transferred 17.7B euros to their countries of origin
- 'How's independence working out?' UK's 4th of July newspaper article faces Twitter wrath
- Fanning the flames: Establishment media condones harassment and mob violence against Trump supporters
- Police release mugshot of mother accused of selling her children
- Israel's Supreme Court freezes demolition of Palestinian village
- Mexico's president-elect, AMLO waives right for bodyguard protection - 'the citizens will take care of me'
- Charity established by Mother Teresa under investigation for black market baby trafficking in India
- DNA tests are in the works for separated migrant children and parents - aims to prevent traffickers from claiming children
- 9 dead following listeria outbreak - UK supermarkets recall potentially tainted frozen vegetables
- European Parliament votes down controversial copyright rules that could have banned memes - final decision only delayed
- UK study finds only two thirds of Generation Z identify as 'exclusively heterosexual'
- The strange 175,000-year-old circle structures built by Neanderthals in French cave
- 3.3-million-year-old hominid child foot is "humanlike"
- Egor Kholmogorov: Nicholas II - Tsar of normalcy, competence and humanity
- Australian tribes' 10,000 year old tales of ancient sea rise are accurate
- The chronicles of Nearchus: Fatal first contact between ancient Greece and the tribes of the Indus river
- Sacrificial victims accompanied their mistress in the afterlife in ancient Mesopotamia
- Who killed Tupac? New Netflix doc claims it finally has the answer
- No saints: Anglo-Americans and their allies killed more innocents during WWII than Stalin
- Stunning memento of wartime romance: Archeologists discover etched canteen carved by captive Russian solider in Poland during WWI
- Massive stone head unearthed beside 8.6-foot-long sarcophagus buried in Egypt 2,000 years
- The new Gilded Age: How America's wars fuel inequality at home
- How Snowden helped pave the way for a Trump Presidency
- 5,000 year old rock art discovered on cliff face in Siberia intrigues archaeologists
- Setting the record straight: George Orwell didn't spy for British Intelligence nor was he a crypto-Right-winger
- 6 trade wars that shook the global economy
- Hundreds of skulls reveal scale, skill, and the history of human sacrifice in Aztec capital
- Enemy of the state: The gruesome assassination of Leon Trotsky
- SOTT Focus: Laughably fake 'reconstruction' of Julius Caesar's face unveiled by Dutch archaeologist
- What the British really did to India
- The Saker interviews Michael A. Hoffman II
- Tiny version of this physics toy reveals quantum secrets
- Dinosaur tongues: What did they look like?
- Solar activity and El Niño cycles began to match up in 1960's but scientists don't know why
- Traces of 'sonic boom' meteorites found in ocean off Washington State
- Something massive struck Uranus claims new paper
- Comet PANSTARRS (C/2017 S3) atmosphere bursts into green and continues to expand on its approach to the sun
- New study: As early as 3,200 years ago, Mongolians were adept at horse dentistry
- NASA: Gigantic double-star system blasting cosmic radiation in Earth's direction
- Celestial fireworks: NASA releases stunning image of "young" stars
- Big brother: Google lets 3rd-party app developers read your emails
- Former NASA physicist says we should take seriously the idea that UFOs may be 'alien' visitors
- It's not a conspiracy theory - your phone is really watching & listening to you, research finds
- Is there a connection between cosmic rays, earthquakes and volcanic eruptions?
- Dust storm swallows Mars
- Game-changing: AI tool for tracking human and animal movements has big implications
- Do dogs really understand our words?
- Quiescent Sun: More than 3 months without a sunspot*
- 'Parallel internet': Russia reportedly can create its own version of the world wide web according to Foreign Ministry official
- Directed energy weapon: China develops a powerful new laser assault rifle
- Chinese media: China's super-powerful rocket under development outstrips Europe's, NASA's
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Noctilucent Narrative: Incoming signs in sky, Japan flooding and 37,000ac lost in France
- Auto exhaust from a car park biases Scottish high temperature - Met Office denies record
- Man struck by lightning in Durham, North Carolina
- Heat wave breaks records in Iran, across the Caucasus
- Wildfire in Spring Creek, Colorado burns over 94,000 acres - 3rd largest in state history
- Twin waterspouts filmed off Dekle Beach, Florida
- Dead baby whale found in waters off Albay, Philippines
- At least 10 killed by floods in Nigeria
- 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits off the east coast of Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia
- UK heatwave: Welsh farmers 'fighting to survive'
- Hundreds of thousands evacuated in Japan after 'historic' rainfall, 2 dead
- Car drives into sinkhole in southwestern Minnesota
- Four hit by lightning during Fourth of July fireworks events at 2 locations in Illinois
- Lightning strike on Lake Mahopac, New York sends 4 to hospital
- 3rd earthquake in less than 14 days hits Surrey, UK - Same area as April's quakes
- Dead whale found on the Acadian Peninsula, New Brunswick
- Dead juvenile humpback whale found on beach in Byron Bay, Australia
- Global cooling: 'Winterlike weather' in the Northern Rockies
- Global cooling: Snow at Jasper Park, Alberta - On the 3rd of July
- Gloomiest June in 100 years for Reykjavik, Iceland
- Mysterious lights in the sky over New Zealand probably meteors, experts say
- Meteor fireball blazes over Guangdong, southeastern China
- Two 'hot stones' fall from the sky in Uttar Pradesh, India
- Asteroid Vesta, with a 13-mile-high mountain now visible to the naked eye
- Stunning daylight fireball explodes with sonic boom over Russia, meteorites possible
- Daytime meteor fireball jets across Toowoomba, Queensland sky
- Meteor fireball arrives with a boom, lights up sky in New Zealand
- 'Look, a Foo Fighter!' Meteor fireball lights up rock concert in the Netherlands
- Bright fireball spotted over Bahia, Brazil
- Meteorites recovered in Yunnan, China, following spectacular meteor fireball event
- California resident captures 'giant flash' of meteor on home surveillance camera
- Missile or space rock? Mystery object spotted over Washington state island, military denies missile launch
- Space rock? Mystery 'explosion' and 'flash' leaves residents baffled in Ruthin, North Wales
- Loud boom heard, felt in northern Arkansas and south central Missouri (Update)
- Asteroid might have impacted Earth over South Africa on Saturday
- Fireball captured blazing across China - Sonic boom reported, possibility of meteorites
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea
- Space rock? Loud house-shaking boom heard in southern California
- Meteor fireball seen in skies above Fredericksburg, Virginia
- Fireball? Unexplained boom, flash of light recorded on Ohio home security camera
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Game Over: Is Video Game Addiction Ruining Lives?
- How to do Keto if you don't do dairy
- Health experts calling for inquiry into excess prescription drug deaths
- The many health benefits of kombucha tea
- Blocked arteries & heart disease don't always go together says study
- Medicine sold to the highest bidder
- Alabama woman has 50-pound ovarian cyst removed after months of unexplained symptoms
- Busting the myth of the Japanese rice and vegetables diet
- Researchers find vitamin D receptor is disrupted by environmental chemicals
- UK: World's first local hospital calls for its community to ditch sugar and processed foods
- Herd Immunity: Flawed science & mass vaccination failures
- Pediatrician put on probation for giving a vaccine exemption
- Low B-12 and folate in mature adults are 'of concern'
- Poor sleep hygiene: New study shows what disrupted sleep does to your mental health
- Medicaid plan offers food as medicine
- Guidelines on low back pain are clear: drugs and surgery should be the last resort
- Lone Star tick bites triggering red meat allergies in more people across US
- Why you cannot trust the governments' dietary data
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Let Food Be Thy Medicine: The Magic Pill Documentary Review
- 'Get shredded in six weeks!' The dark side of extreme male body transformations
- Study: Loneliness begins in your genes and could be damaging your heart
- Ways to think about... Consciousness
- Anticipating stress negatively affects your working memory
- Researchers find not sharing dishwashing duties is most likely way to damage a relationship
- Jordan Peterson's view on Cain and Abel
- Spirit release therapy: The case of Clara
- Shivers down the spine: Why we get the chills when we aren't cold
- The 2 personality traits that indicate high intelligence
- Negativity is one of the most powerful relationship killers
- The strong personality trait that is linked to empathy
- Study finds narcissists' 'heightened sense of self-worth' gives them a 'mental toughness' to succeed at work, in love and education
- Activism without working to understand yourself is not of any real value
- The holonomic brain: the holographic nature of consciousness and reality
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Diving Into the Collective Unconscious: Where Jung Went Wrong
- Debunking an age-old adage: Putting yourself in someone else's shoes only gives you the impression you know them better
- The APA/DSM pedophilia controversy: Orientation or disorder?
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Interview With Dr. Valdeane Brown - Nonlinear Dynamic Thinking With NeurOptimal Neurofeedback
- Loneliness on the rise among Americans, experts warn it's making us sick
- Study: Psychedelic drugs promote neural plasticity in rats and flies
- 6 tales of children who remember their past lives
- Mysterious return: Indonesian woman missing for 18 months turns up alive wearing same clothes & in same location where she disappeared
- Missing 411? Woman presumed dead after being swept out to sea found 18 months later wearing the same clothes
- Flashback: Vanishing Passengers: Why have 165 people gone missing from cruise ships since 1995?
- UK feared Soviets, Chinese would acquire UFO tech according to declassified files
- Through their eyes - the Ariel school phenomenon
- Has ET gone home? Global UFO sightings slump
- Paranormal researcher claims to have found a time warp outside of Las Vegas
- Former NSA cryptologist: 'We're not alone in the universe, we must assume the 'others' are far more advanced than we are'
- Erich von Däniken, star of "Ancient Aliens," claims in newspaper interview that the media won't report ancient astronaut and UFO evidence
- 'Hear Meg roar': Explaining an odd Irish mystery explosion
- How a Ouija Board influenced a modern murder trial
- Manwolf report: Wolf-like creature seen southwest Montana
- Mysterious underwater object link to 'Tic Tac' UFO sighting
- How the US manipulated foreign countries policies on UFOs
- Why is it so difficult to discuss 'occult' topics in the mainstream media?
- Haunted? Three year old child's terrifying 'imaginary mum'
- A warning for the people who want aliens to land on earth
- Bigfoot prophecy? Davy Crockett's mysterious warning to flee the Alamo
- Another Roswell 'witness' with nothing to back up their story
- Mysterious Men in Black question Pennsylvania residents about unexplained booms
- Roaming stork racks up huge phone bill for Polish eco-charity
- College professor halts penis-measurement study over unspecified 'public reaction' to picture requests
- All for a soda: Dumb Canadian crime couple grapples with police, gets tasered, falls through ceiling of convenience store
- Donald Trump answers comedian's prank call aboard Air Force One
- Could neocon war cheerleader John Bolton be a Kremlin double-agent? Some say 'why not?'
- Get your new World Citizen card today! (VIDEO)
- The Donald is Divine: Trump is worshiped as a god in Indian village
- Foreigners thought that US travel ban was to keep people from leaving
- The horror! Beer shortages in Russia as World Cup fans drink cities dry
- Real friend or prankster? Debunking the viral 'man vs alligator' video
- Newly announced 'Space Force' will operate from giant spherical space station
- 'Good morning! Got any honey?' Bear breaks into California home through window
- Reddit user pokes major hole in Flat Earth 'logic' with a camera and a basketball
- 'Only in Florida': Alligator rambles across airport runway, shocking passengers
- Daring raccoon captivates the internet by scaling St. Paul skyscraper
- Respect the slipper: Crimean safari park director uses footwear to discipline misbehaving felines
- Cuddly oracle cat makes prediction on outcome of World Cup opening match
- Starbucks 180,000 employees radicalized after anti-bias training - 'Coffee cultivation merely extends the system of colonial oppression'
- Sage Chinese police advice on how to survive a knife attack
- "Pothole Killer" falls into sinkhole in Niagara Falls, New York
Quote of the Day
"If there is an afterlife, and I have anything to say about it, I will unreservedly go to hell. Hell would be heaven for me."
~ Founder of the modern American Left
- Saul Alinsky
Recent Comments
I trust it was the Bill Shatner version.LOL...[Link]
Ditching sugar, High Fructose Corn Syrup, chemical sugar substitutes and processed foods is a good start. The next step should be to ditch the...
Maybe The Guardian thinks this latest bullshit has put the game finally up and if they put on a faux-incredulity front, smartphone induced...
For any person serious about keto dairy and nuts are off the table. Period.
Why is this shocking? This guy just repeats the same things that others have written over and over for the past 4 months. Boring is what it is,...
Uniida adds that her family returned to the same beach where she vanished after her father had repeated dreams that she was waiting for them there: