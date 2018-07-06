A 6.1 magnitude earthquake shook off the eastern coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula at 01:40:08 UTC on July 6, 2018 at depth of 79 kilometers.There has been no reports of damage or injuries.No tsunami warning was issued.Distances:- 94.7 km (58.7 mi) E of Ozernovskiy, Russia- 151.4 km (93.9 mi) SSW of Vilyuchinsk, Russia- 168.3 km (104.4 mi) SSW of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia- 179.0 km (111.0 mi) SSW of Yelizovo, Russia- 559.4 km (346.8 mi) SSW of Klyuchi, Russia