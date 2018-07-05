The paranoid government isn't allowing Donald Trump to meet with Nigel Farage when the US President visits Britain next week, sources claim.A source close to Farage told Westmonster: "Downing Street's actions have already set the special relationship into a downward spiral. They continue to shoot themselves in the foot again and again by not working with the few people in Britain that know President Trump well.""I just despair of this Government - they don't seem to understand that the concept called the national interest."It's just tone deaf politics. And it could well prove to be to the detriment of Britain. Pathetic paranoia from May and Co.