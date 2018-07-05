© Texas Department of Transport



Social Media

Widespread heavy rain in the Houston area has shifted to the west. Smaller bayous have crested already, some of the larger bayous and the San Jacinto River will be rising into action stage or minor flood. For local impacts, check NWS Houston at https://t.co/I9hrJ1wi5o #txwx pic.twitter.com/ERRjFd5qau — NWSWGRFC (@NWSWGRFC) July 4, 2018



Significant flooding on I-69 and Westpark Tollway interchange in Southwest Houston this road has at least 17' of water in some places. @JeffLindner1 #houwx pic.twitter.com/fhaVJUzLoJ — Ian Shelton (@IanMckayWx) July 4, 2018



FLOODING IN HOUSTON: This is a sad image of the letters that spelled out Houston at Eleanor Tinsley Park for the @FreedomOverTX event. At one point they were standing up on the grass, and now they are floating. https://t.co/2nn7Sm4CeS pic.twitter.com/Ahn1HoHEWX — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) July 4, 2018



Just some examples of high water locations. More rain to impact the area. Stay off the roads! #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/9SzKGcXyVr — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHoustonPIO) July 4, 2018



They call Houston the Bayou City. And on July 4, 2018, Houston proved it again. #khou11 https://t.co/KWD0LQ6umE Credit: Daniel A. Salinas pic.twitter.com/WXli0qduB4 — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) July 4, 2018



Heavy rain caused surface flooding in Houston, Texas, on 04 July 2018, dampening Fourth of July celebrations in the city.Houston Police Department said they responded to dozens of calls from stranded motorists. Later the department said via Social Media "Since 6 a.m. - about a 12-hour stretch - we've had 167 vehicles removed and towed." No injuries or fatalities were reported.A NWS river flood warning is in effect for the West Fork San Jacinto in Humble. As of early Wednesday 04 July, the river stood as 49.35 feet. Minor flood stage is 49.3 feet.