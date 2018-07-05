At least 18 locations in Harris County recorded more than 7 inches of rain in 24 hours. Some central areas of Houston recorded 7.80 inches (198.12 mm), according to figures from Harris County Flood Control District. Several bayous, including the White Oak Bayou, broke their banks.
By around 13:00 on 04 July, Texas Department of Transport, Houston, reported flooded roads in 17 different locations across Houston.
Houston Police Department said they responded to dozens of calls from stranded motorists. Later the department said via Social Media "Since 6 a.m. - about a 12-hour stretch - we've had 167 vehicles removed and towed." No injuries or fatalities were reported.
Other areas of the state also saw heavy rain, and National Weather Service (NWS) Houston said there were new daily highest rainfall records set at Galveston, 2.22″ (previous 2.14″ in 1942); Hobby, 6.00″ (previous 3.04″ in 1942) and Intercontinental, 4.19″ (previous 3.49″ in 1942).
A NWS river flood warning is in effect for the West Fork San Jacinto in Humble. As of early Wednesday 04 July, the river stood as 49.35 feet. Minor flood stage is 49.3 feet.
Social Media
Our #WhiteOakBayou is out of banks and #flooding #QuitmanStreet. The water flowing is where #LittleWhiteOakBayou merges with WOB at #I45 & #I10 @KPRC2Britta @JeffLindner1 @HoustonFire @NWSHouston @houstonpolice @HoustonOEM #houwx #4thFlood pic.twitter.com/Jqs0BSKfAp— Kim Jackson (@KimmieSJackson) July 4, 2018
Widespread heavy rain in the Houston area has shifted to the west. Smaller bayous have crested already, some of the larger bayous and the San Jacinto River will be rising into action stage or minor flood. For local impacts, check NWS Houston at https://t.co/I9hrJ1wi5o #txwx pic.twitter.com/ERRjFd5qau— NWSWGRFC (@NWSWGRFC) July 4, 2018
Significant flooding on I-69 and Westpark Tollway interchange in Southwest Houston this road has at least 17' of water in some places. @JeffLindner1 #houwx pic.twitter.com/fhaVJUzLoJ— Ian Shelton (@IanMckayWx) July 4, 2018
FLOODING IN HOUSTON: This is a sad image of the letters that spelled out Houston at Eleanor Tinsley Park for the @FreedomOverTX event. At one point they were standing up on the grass, and now they are floating. https://t.co/2nn7Sm4CeS pic.twitter.com/Ahn1HoHEWX— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) July 4, 2018
Just some examples of high water locations. More rain to impact the area. Stay off the roads! #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/9SzKGcXyVr— TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHoustonPIO) July 4, 2018
They call Houston the Bayou City. And on July 4, 2018, Houston proved it again. #khou11 https://t.co/KWD0LQ6umE Credit: Daniel A. Salinas pic.twitter.com/WXli0qduB4— The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) July 4, 2018