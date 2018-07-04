© БИЗНЕС Online



Car owners in Siberia could be forgiven for thinking a biblical plague had descended upon their city, after finding their vehicles soaked by blood-colored rain in a Norilsk parking lot.Photos of the phenomenon showed the parking lot and cars coated in brownish-red residue from the rain. But the owner was quick to reassure everyone there's no calamity in store for the city. According to him,Norilsk Nikel, the company that owns the Nadezhdinsk plant, said people had nothing to fear. A spokesperson for the company told TASS news agency that they conducted a probe and established the cause of the incident.the spokesperson said.The copper rain was apparently limited to the immediate area around the factory.