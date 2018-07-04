The amount of electrostatic activity recorded in Greece in June was very high

Greece was hit by over 93,500 lightning bolts last month, it was revealed on Tuesday., according to the National Observatory of Athens (NOA),Last month, there were 93,580 electrical discharges country-wide, the majority of them being lightning strikes.Among the few areas that escaped the high electrical activity was Karpathos and the western part of Icaria, added the NOA.The most intense activity was seen between June 15 to 19 during the Minoas spell of bad weather, which saw more than 64,000 lighting strikes. In the Nefeli bout of bad weather (between June 24 to 29), conditions were worse but there was less lightning (12,500), mainly in the NW Aegean and SW Peloponnese.The days with the most amount of lightning were June 15 (18,818) and June 16 (16,685). The day with least amount of activity was June 8 (eight) and June 30 (nine).Source: AMNA