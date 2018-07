"Svoboda's positions are somewhat at odds with the EU's ideals of tolerance and multiculturalism, to put it mildly," the magazine wrote in December 2013. "It is a driving force behind Ukraine's anti-gay rights movement; the party's platform supports distributing government positions to various ethnicities according to their percentage makeup of the population; and, despite recent claims to the contrary, it remains, at least among its leadership, a deeply anti-Semitic organization."

The Atlantic Council hosted a top Ukrainian official with deep ties to neo-Nazi groups days after he lamented the rise of far-right violence in the country,spoke at an Atlantic Council event in Washington, DC last week entitled "The Frontlines of Freedom: A Conversation with the Speakers of Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine."During the panel discussion,He also warned that"This war is for hearts and minds of people, tanks are coming later," Parubiy said.According to UK's Channel 4 , thewith membership restricted to ethnic Ukrainians." Der Spiegel reported that the party's name was "an intentional reference to Adolf Hitler's National Socialist party," and that the extremist organization had an openly anti-Semitic platform.replacing its neo-Nazi Wolfsangel logo with something more palatable - a fist with three raised fingers. But according to The Atlantic magazine, the change was largely cosmetic. publishing an article that accused Ukrainian authorities of "accepting or even encouraging the increasing lawlessness of far-right groups willing to use violence against those they don't like.""It sounds like the stuff of Kremlin propaganda, but it's not," the Atlantic Council article weeped.And yet, the Atlantic Council invited Parubiy - whose neo-Nazi party once boasted "we are the last hope of the white race" - to speak aboutSounds like the Atlantic Council is really losing sleep over all that far-right violence in Ukraine.