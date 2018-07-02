2017

Mother Nature has unleashed her fury in the South of Russia, pelting rural areas with hailstones the size of golf balls and forcing motorists to pull over on the side of the road.Footage posted online by RT's Ruptly agency shows massive chunks of hail that rained down on a small village in Krasnodar region, located roughly on. Some hailstones appeared to be as big as golf balls., and one video posted on Instagram showed aby the force of the hail.Another clip showed the huge quantity of the hail, with parts of the ground looking like it was covered in a July snow.Krasnodar is no stranger to massive hailstorms and seems to be treated to such a weather event around the same time every year.