© Linda Venter



Yoh it rained so hard in Sea Point just now. Proper big rain. Literally took 10 min for the road next to my building to flood. Owner of the Audi is not gonna be happy pic.twitter.com/PCSOF8i96Q — Daddy (@LifeisSavage) July 1, 2018



Heavy rains earlier this morning in Cape Town 😀👍 @ReenvalSA pic.twitter.com/Qed95jE2kc — Jac (@Jac_CA021) July 1, 2018



The rains! Issa mess 🙆🏽‍♀️

There is no need for anyone to be on the road today, completely unnecessary #CapeTown pic.twitter.com/f9LzWcvyTo — Waseefa (@Cfa89) July 1, 2018



Raining hard in Tamboerskloof Cape Town. Stay in doors because you will have to swim pic.twitter.com/3kPRpHmbyd — Elaine Corbett (@ElaineCorbett7) July 1, 2018



Ooft, Sunday morning was above and beyond hectic. The Cape Town weather has been unforgiving,Many Capetonians were stirred from their Sunday slumber by the sound of rain battering the windows, as howling gales blew inland. This was the scene in Sea Point,Across the City Bowl, the wild weather made its mark. After months of sweating over how much rainfall the drought-stricken region would get, it would seem like this recent deluge will see dam levels rise for a sixth week in-a-row next week:Oh, and props to the lone delivery guy who makes an appearance in the next video. Whoever this hero is - getting breakfast to those in need, regardless of the weather - deserves a pay rise: