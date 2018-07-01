© David Moir / Reuters

The Boise Police Department says nine people are in the hospital after they were stabbed at the Wylie Lane Apartments Saturday night. Four of them have life-threatening injuries.Ada County Dispatchers received a call about a man with a knife around 8:45pm in the area of State Street and Wylie Lane.Investigators say the suspect tried to take off, but officers have taken him into custody by 8:50pm. They say the suspect is a 30 year old man, but have not released his name. Boise Police Detectives are interviewing him.He says the victims "range in age." Some of them were found inside the apartment complex, while others were found in the nearby parking lot.Crews are searching a nearby canal for evidence. Boise Police, Garden City Police, Ada County Sheriff's Deputies, Idaho State Police as well as Boise Fire and Ada County Paramedics are assisting.Investigators do not know the suspect's motive, and a tweet from Boise Police says "Officers are still investigating why the suspect targeted these individuals."Police say Victim Witness Coordinators and counselors are working with victims and witnesses."As you can imagine the witnesses in the apartment complex along with the rest of our community are reeling from this attack. This incident is not a representation of our community but a single evil individual who attacked people without provocation that we are aware of at this time," said Boise Police Chief William Bones. "Our hearts go out to the victims who are in the hospital tonight, please keep them and their families in your thoughts and prayers."Roads around the area are closed. State Street is currently closed between Collister and Veterans Memorial Parkway. Willow Lane will be closed for at least the next day.