Three persons have been confirmed dead at Asabi in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region following torrential rains in the city on Thursday evening.The bodies have since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue.A search is currently underway to find one other body believed to be missing.Areas such as Sawaba, Anloga junction, airport junction and its environs are said to be the worst affected.When Citi News visited the site, most commuters and road users were stranded.However, rescue efforts were underway as police and fire service personnel including officials from the National Development and Management Organisation [NADMO] were trying to salvage the situation.Residents in the Ashanti regional capital Kumasi, are counting their loses. A lot of houses were reported to have been submerged, most individuals displaced and properties destroyed.Vehicles including motorbike riders plying the Asokore Mampong road had to park due to the high currents of the flood water.Some stranded individuals who spoke to Citi News said this was the first time they are witnessing floods of this intensity.We are waiting for directives from the police and fire service before we know what to do"Meanwhile, the NADMO has hinted of heavy rains in the Western and Brong-Ahafo regions and cautions residents there to stay safe."In the Brong Ahafo and Western Regions, people have to be put on alert, because the weather warning is that it's going to rain the whole of the night till tomorrow morning. So we asked them to go around to ensure we don't have a similar incident to the Ashanti Region" he said.Earlier this month, Head of Research at the Ghana Meteorological Agency, Charles Kweku Yorke also warned that Ghanaians should expect more rains in June."We are at the peak of the rainy season, so we expect to have more rains... We expect that the rain will come to an end by the second week of July, but for now, we expect some rainfall," he addedSource: citinewsroom.com