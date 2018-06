© Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters



Neil Clark is a journalist, writer, broadcaster and blogger. He has written for many newspapers and magazines in the UK and other countries including The Guardian, Morning Star, Daily and Sunday Express, Mail on Sunday, Daily Mail, Daily Telegraph, New Statesman, The Spectator, The Week, and The American Conservative. He is a regular pundit on RT and has also appeared on BBC TV and radio, Sky News, Press TV and the Voice of Russia. He is the co-founder of the Campaign For Public Ownership @PublicOwnership. His award winning blog can be found at www.neilclark66.blogspot.com. He tweets on politics and world affairs @NeilClark66

The 2018 World Cup is shaping up to be the best ever. It's a far cry from the negative media coverage that surrounded the Mundial before it began, which sought to de-legitimize Russia's hosting of the event and put fans off going.Has there ever been a World Cup that has left so many people with egg on their faces. Fans who went would be in fear of their lives as three out of every four Russians was a racist, homophobic football hooligan and the fourth was like Frankenstein's Monster. England's players could be drugged in their hotel to "slow them down."In fact, the World Cup has turned out to be absolutely brilliant.There have been some incredibly exciting games - with the drama greatly enhanced by VAR (video assistant referee) technology - lots of goals and plenty of surprises. Reigning champions Germany have failed to get past the group stage for the first time since 1938. No, it's not fake news, it really happened. We are guaranteed to get a new final pairing on July 15.Given how open it has been, and how the 'Big Guns' have been wobbling, any team in the last 16 can be realistically dreaming of glory, including countries such as Croatia, Belgium, Sweden, Russia, Mexico and Switzerland who have never won the World Cup before. Isn't that wonderful?The propaganda that we were subject to 24/7 before the tournament began has been exposed by those who actually defied the 'Boycott Russia' brigade. "(England) fans were put off (going to Russia) by suggestions of hooligans, authoritarian police, racism and homophobia, but it's not been anything like that," author Mark Perryman, who has travelled to World Cups since the 1990s, told the Daily Express.It's worth pointing out that there's always negativity about a non-Western country that hosts a major sporting event. Stadiums won't be ready in time. Supporters will be in danger. The bidding process has been hideously corrupt. I remember going on BBC Radio Five live in 2012 to debate about how safe it was for fans to travel to Ukraine and Poland for the European Championships to be held there that summer. I remember too the negative coverage of Brazil that preceded the 2014 World Cup, and of South Africa in 2010.However, while dissing the host nation is nothing new, the campaign against Russia this time has been off the scale. What's come into play is not just sour grapes that a leading Western country didn't get to host the tournament, but geopolitics too.If you want to demonize a country then it stands to reason you don't want major sporting events to be held there and lots of people to go and visit it. Significantly it was uber neo-con hawk John McCain, who led calls in the US for the World Cup to be taken away from Russia.McCain re-iterated his call last December, this time on the basis that Russia was banned from the Winter Olympics. The 'Boycott Russia' brigade got a second wind after the Salisbury poisoning case, even though Russian state involvement was unproven. "I'm glad Prince William has already indicated that he won't be going to watch any of England's matches. But his absence - and the mooted refusal of officials to go to Russia - will not of themselves constitute an adequate protest. Everybody must stay away," opined columnist Stephen Glover.MP Stephen Kinnock wanted a "coordinated approach to FIFA to discuss moving the World Cup to 2019 and having it hosted in another country or countries."As I pointed out in an earlier column , if that had happened there would have been no 'England 6 Panama 1' last Sunday.Neocon/neoliberal ideologues aren't happy that people are now praising Russia to the rooftops.Tim Montgomerie showed his frustrations in a tweet to BBC football presenter Dan Walker who had said Moscow had been a great host city.Tim seemed to want Dan to talk about Crimea and Syria on Match of the Day. "I'm not sure half-time in a Colombia-Japan game is the right time," was Dan's response.Of course, there's still over two weeks to go. There could yet be issues with hooliganism. The football might go off the boil. The midges might become super midges.But already, it's become much harder for the neocons and their "muscular liberal" allies to peddle BS about Russia. People who go there soon realize it's a very normal country with a lot fewer problems than the US and many other Western nations.The situation reminds one of that classic scene from the 1930 film version of 'All Quiet on the Western Front.' Schoolmaster Kantorek encourages his pupils to enlist for the German Army, filling their minds with images of glory for the 'Fatherland'. Paul Baumer comes back from the front, having experienced first-hand the horrors of war and doesn't want to tell lies. "I've been there, I know what it's like," Paul tells Kantorek.The supporters in Russia have had the reverse experience to Paul. They were told that it would be terrible but, in fact, it's been great.