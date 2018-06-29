Listen live, chat, and call in to future shows on the SOTT Radio Network!

Something is off about the health of the people on this planet. Domesticated humans suffer from a wide array of illnesses not seen elsewhere in the wild animal kingdom. Autism, diabetes, seizure disorders, Alzheimer's, heart disease, cancer, obesity -- the list goes on and on and the only hope the medical industry offers is a shortened lifespan full of wallet-gouging, pill-popping and suffering. What if there was another way of living? What if, as Hippocrates said, we let food be our medicine and medicine be our food?Today on The Health and Wellness Show we'll discuss 'The Magic Pill' documentary where the subjects involved did just that. By ditching the Standard American Diet and adopting a ketogenic, whole foods diet the subjects of the film experienced amazing and life-changing results which were nothing short of 'magic' compared to their conventional medicine treatments.And stay tuned for Zoya's Pet Health Segment where she discusses the longevity of different animal species.01:17:47