Earth Changes
Sperm whale seen at unusual time off Dutch coast dies
DutchNews.nl
Wed, 27 Jun 2018 12:37 UTC
'Its breathing became superficial and it kept tipping to one side,' spokeswoman Jolanda Meerbeek told broadcaster NOS. 'It tipped over for the last time around 18.00 hours.'
The whale was some 2.5 kilometres off the Dutch coast between Petten and Julianadorp when it died. The body will now be brought to shore for a post mortem examination.
According to sea life specialists at Ecomare, sperm whales move from north to south in the winter and are sometimes seen in the North Sea. However, it is odd for one to end up here in the summer, because this is not a period when they migrate along the North Sea, the organisation said on its website.
Last December, a 13.5 metre long sperm whale washed up on a beach in Domburg in the south of the country.
All political thinking for years past has been vitiated in the same way. People can foresee the future only when it coincides with their own wishes, and the most grossly obvious facts can be ignored when they are unwelcome.
