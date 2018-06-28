© Sergei Karpukhin/Reuters



Donald Trump will hold talks with Vladimir Putin, despite criticism in the US, as such a meeting is in America's national interest, the utterly diplomatic US National Security Adviser John Bolton told reporters in Moscow.Bolton, who arrived in Russia to prepare the summit and met with President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, said that both the US and Russian presidents shared a belief that their face-to-face meeting will improve relations between the two nations.said, during a press-conference in the Russian capital.The summit between the US and Russian leaders has been anticipated for months, but Bolton said he didn't think there was "anything unusual" about it as many European leaders have recently held talks with Putin.he said. Bolton, who is well-known for his hawkishness, has been pointedly diplomatic at the press-conference in Moscow and artfully avoided any provocative questions.When asked about his earlier Russia-bashing articles, he thanked the journalist for conducting research into his work but said that he doesn't comment on what he had written in the past.Earlier on Wednesday, the Russian president's adviser, Yury Ushakov, said that the date and time of the Trump-Putin summit has been agreed and promised that the details will be an announced on Thursday. Later in the day,Diplomats from Moscow and Washington have intensified their preparation for such a summit in mid-June, after the US leader expressed hope that he could meet Putin soon.