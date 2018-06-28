The article you are trying to view either no longer exists, or the address is incorrect.
Try the search box at the top right of the page.
The article you are trying to view either no longer exists, or the address is incorrect.
Try the search box at the top right of the page.
All political thinking for years past has been vitiated in the same way. People can foresee the future only when it coincides with their own wishes, and the most grossly obvious facts can be ignored when they are unwelcome.
My parents and teachers had the same problem 50 years ago. It was called baby-boomers. My father was born in that generation that thought children...
I suspect that Martin would beat the living piss out of Barry if he could get close enough. There's a long, clamorous line of people willing to do...
I like Netflix; it's essentially a capitalist model of modern film and TV produciton driven not by advertising revenue but subscription. When...
I love it ... To tackle the Israeli "aggression," Instead of the truth ... To tackle Israel's blatant aggression, Big difference...
Lucky we had the conquistador Cortes. To exterminate these blood thirsty criminal cannibals. One can only imagine a Mexico governed by the Aztec...
Reader comments do not necessarily reflect the views of the volunteers, editors, and directors of SOTT.net or the Quantum Future Group.
Remember, we need your help to collect information on what is going on in your part of the world! Send your article suggestions to:
To submit an article for publication, see our Submission Guidelines
Some icons appearing on this site were created by: Afterglow, Aha-Soft, AntialiasFactory, artdesigner.lv, Artura, DailyOverview, Dellustrations, Everaldo, GraphicsFuel, IconDrawer, IconFactory, Iconka, IconShock, Icons-Land, i-love-icons, KDE-look.org, Klukeart, Mayosoft, mugenb16, NicolasMollet, PetshopBoxStudio, VisualPharm, VistaICO, wbeiruti, WebIconset, YellowIcon
Original content © 2002-2018 by Sott.net/Signs of the Times. See: FAIR USE NOTICE