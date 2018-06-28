Fears were raised that the carcass of a humpback whale would explode after it washed up bloated on the New South Wales north coast.The 13-metre, 18-tonne female washed up near Crescent Head before being spotted by a fisherman last night.By midday today, the mammal had tripled in size while laying washed up on the sand atAn exclusion zone was set up around the dead animal, just in case the extreme bloating caused the whale to explode.However the carcass naturally deflated by 12.30 today.National Parks and ORCCA are getting heavy machinery in to remove the whale's body from the beach, and bury it off-site.Surf Life Saving NSW has advised surfers to avoid Big Hill beach for the next 48-hours.Sharks have been seen in the area since the whale carcass washed up.It is currently whale migrating season with 30,000 of the mammals expected to pass along the coast travelling north to warmer waters.