Vietnam's Disaster Management Authority (DMA) reports that floods and landslides triggered by recent heavy rain in northern areas of the country have killed at least 7 people and destroyed almost 50 houses.The affected provinces are Lai Chau, Ha Giang and Thai Nguyen. Nam Giang in Lai ChauSeven houses have been completely destroyed and over 40 damaged in the province. A bridge and 2 irrigation plants andTwo other victims died after a house collapsed in Ha Giang province, where 16 houses have been destroyed, 18 severely damaged and over 500 flooded.Twenty-four houses have also been completely destroyed in Thai Nguyen province, although no injuries or fatalities have been reported there.