Rescuers work at the flood-affected area in Lai Chau province, north of Vietnam, on June 25, 2018.
© Xinhua/VNA
Rescuers work at the flood-affected area in Lai Chau province, north of Vietnam, on June 25, 2018.
Vietnam's Disaster Management Authority (DMA) reports that floods and landslides triggered by recent heavy rain in northern areas of the country have killed at least 7 people and destroyed almost 50 houses.

The affected provinces are Lai Chau, Ha Giang and Thai Nguyen. Nam Giang in Lai Chau recorded 386 mm of rain in 24 hours to 24 June, 2018. Bac Quang in Ha Giang recorded 335 mm during the same period.

At least 5 people have died in Lai Chau province. A further 5 people have been injured and 12 people are still missing, including 9 after a landslide in Sin Ho district, and 1 each in Than Uyen, Tam Duong and Nam Nhun districts.



Seven houses have been completely destroyed and over 40 damaged in the province. A bridge and 2 irrigation plants and wide areas of rice and crops have also been damaged.

Two other victims died after a house collapsed in Ha Giang province, where 16 houses have been destroyed, 18 severely damaged and over 500 flooded.

Twenty-four houses have also been completely destroyed in Thai Nguyen province, although no injuries or fatalities have been reported there.

Rescuers work at the flood-affected area in Lai Chau province, north of Vietnam, on June 25, 2018
© Xinhua/VNA
Rescuers work at the flood-affected area in Lai Chau province, north of Vietnam, on June 25, 2018