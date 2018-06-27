A Humpback Whale has washed up at Boatswain Point and has died on a reef about a 200m from the shore.
© High Edge
District Manager of the Lower South East, Ross Anderson from Natural Resources South East gave a comment on the current status of the whale and where it sits with NRSE.

"The animal is a Humpback whale and became stranded on the reef by itself," Mr Anderson said. "Any drag marks are likely to be as a result of tides and swell moving the animal in shallow water.

"The whale is now dead and we will be letting it decompose naturally."