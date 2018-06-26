© AFP/File / ANDREAS SOLARO

As Italy's new populist government cracked down on foreign NGO boats operating in the Mediterranean Saturday the Italian coastguard has followed suit telling boats in Libyan waters to "turn to" Libya when in distress."From now on, under the Solas Convention (Safety of life at Sea), captains who are at sea in the area in front of Libya will have to turn to the Tripoli Centre and the Libyan Coast Guard for help."Both countries have staunchly refuse to let the ship into their ports.Under maritime rules, as coordinator it has the obligation to provide a safe port for migrants to disembark."The government has taken a strong position," on immigration, she said in an interview with SkyTG24.Italian navy and coastguard boats, when there is a need, will always save a migrant in difficulty."she added. "It's what our navy and coastguard have always done.Referring to the coastguard's announcement, Trenta said: "We are talking about the section of the sea that is close to Libya, which has been delimited and that we call the Search and Rescue area (SAR)."It has all the skills and the means to do so," she said."What is important is that the Libyans are able to control their territory," she saidTrenta was speaking on the eve of a mini-summit in Brussels as tensions flare between EU nations over the issue of migration.16 EU leaders are to meet to address the thorny issue of how the EU can tackle the renewed influx of migrants and refugees seeking a new life in Europe.On Saturday French President Emmanuel Macron infuriated Rome by suggesting that Italy was not going through a "migration crisis."