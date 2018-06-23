is live in:
Society's Child
Teresa May's limbo-curtsy to Prince William reflects mindset of UK's ruling class
RT
Fri, 22 Jun 2018 12:41 UTC
What more could you want for your birthday? Rather than kicking back with a beer and the World Cup, Prince William, who turns 36 today, is spending it on royal duties with none other than Prime Minister Theresa May.
Meeting outside a rehabilitation center for injured service personnel, the prime minister, ranked the eighth most powerful by Forbes magazine, dipped low in her heels to curtsey to the future monarch as if she was a feudal serf.
The customary bow has been ridiculed online, with The Intercept's Greenwald calling it "baffling" and "embarrassing" that "adult human beings continue to indulge all this with a straight face."
Coming to the monarchy's defense, one Twitter user called Greenwald "jealous," pointing out that the royal family earn us a "gabillion quid net each year," and that "countries with Monarchies are oddly more democratic with those without."
Unconvinced, Greenwald replied sarcastically that he had "always wanted so badly to have monarchs that I could bow to," calling the UK "one of the most authoritarian in the West."
Others called it "normal" to show some "basic chivalry," respect we reserve for the elderly and children.
However, the consensus seems to think Brits have moved on from such monarchist hangups. Questioning if the royal family is earning its keep, one asked what was the need for all the "bowing & scraping," when the taxpayers are left paying for royal weddings and fixing the roof at Buckingham Palace.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Brush with a venomous caterpillar sends Florida teen to the emergency room
- 'Modern art': Outrage as artist is commissioned to deface medieval French castle
- The French school that banned mobiles: 'We don't really need phones'
- Teresa May's limbo-curtsy to Prince William reflects mindset of UK's ruling class
- Stopping 'Israelization': Syrians in Golan Heights to boycott municipal election by Israel
- Italian deputy PM Matteo Salvini: Very existence of United Europe to be decided within the year
- 167 bodies of Islamic State members found in Mosul
- Epic dust storm on Mars now engulfs entire planet
- Lebanese army dismantles Israeli spying devices in southern Lebanon
- Ethnic Albanian goal-scorers' celebrations in 'Switzerland' win over Serbia bring ugly politics to Russia's World Cup
- Palestinian Health Ministry spokesman: Dozens of Palestinians injured by Israeli forces during protest at Gaza border
- Assets of the world's "high net wealth" millionaires ballooned to $70 trillion in 2017
- Washington and much of the Western world live in state of cognitive dissonance
- Turning point? Democrats are losing their fear of and standing up to AIPAC and mega Israel-donor Haim Saban
- Nutzoids are STILL jabbering on about a Putin-Trump-Nazi apocalypse
- Lavrov: Russia is worried about US bio-laboratories in Kazakhstan
- The National Endowment for Democracy's useful idiots
- Roger Waters performs in Munich despite mayor's anti-Semitism smear campaign
- HRW: Assange should not face extradition to US under 'antiquated' Espionage Act for publishing leaked government documents
- US military fires come under attack from 'unknown' forces in al-Tanf
- Italian deputy PM Matteo Salvini: Very existence of United Europe to be decided within the year
- Washington and much of the Western world live in state of cognitive dissonance
- Turning point? Democrats are losing their fear of and standing up to AIPAC and mega Israel-donor Haim Saban
- Lavrov: Russia is worried about US bio-laboratories in Kazakhstan
- US military fires come under attack from 'unknown' forces in al-Tanf
- Michael Bloomberg wants to paint the House blue: Tosses $80M to midterm elections
- Pressure is on: Iran may exit nuclear deal in coming weeks if...
- Despite peace talks, Trump continues sanctions against N. Korea for another year
- Making its 'mark': Germany reaps €3 billion from Greece's financial crisis
- Phone call: Putin, Poroshenko discuss Donbass settlement, prisoner exchange
- Trump orders agencies to reunite separated families, Melania visits US-Mexico border
- Washington quits UNHRC but it is not 'bias against Israel'
- NATO chief Stoltenberg pleads for unity, Tory MoDs alarm 'Russia is preparing for war'
- Haley degrades UN report on US poverty as 'misleading, politically motivated'
- Melania Trump's surprise visit to border facility
- Deep State terrified that Putin-Trump summit might lead to new spirit of goodwill between East and West
- "New partnerships": France's PM chooses China for first official visit amidst US sanctions and trade wars
- Russian MOD: Chemical weapons in Syria's Douma were produced with equipment made in W. Europe and N. America
- Chinese media: 'Trump's trade war a symptom of paranoid delusions'
- Stephen Cohen: Russiagate's 'core narrative' never had any actual evidence
- 'Modern art': Outrage as artist is commissioned to deface medieval French castle
- The French school that banned mobiles: 'We don't really need phones'
- Teresa May's limbo-curtsy to Prince William reflects mindset of UK's ruling class
- Stopping 'Israelization': Syrians in Golan Heights to boycott municipal election by Israel
- 167 bodies of Islamic State members found in Mosul
- Lebanese army dismantles Israeli spying devices in southern Lebanon
- Ethnic Albanian goal-scorers' celebrations in 'Switzerland' win over Serbia bring ugly politics to Russia's World Cup
- Palestinian Health Ministry spokesman: Dozens of Palestinians injured by Israeli forces during protest at Gaza border
- Assets of the world's "high net wealth" millionaires ballooned to $70 trillion in 2017
- Nutzoids are STILL jabbering on about a Putin-Trump-Nazi apocalypse
- The National Endowment for Democracy's useful idiots
- Roger Waters performs in Munich despite mayor's anti-Semitism smear campaign
- HRW: Assange should not face extradition to US under 'antiquated' Espionage Act for publishing leaked government documents
- Supreme Court judge wrote a book on corruption; now he's being indicted on fraud charges
- Sexualizing children: Finnish NGO 'apologizes' for ad with pregnant 12yo after major backlash
- Florida State University bans 'offensive language' toward a person based on gender
- We had a 'poof' & 'no slave owners': Monty Python's John Cleese slams BBC 'too white & Oxbridge' claim
- Why do they hate Tucker Carlson?
- Video shows French priest slap baby during baptism
- US cities see spike in cheating spouses
- 3,000-year-old geoglyphs in Peru may depict the heavens
- Demystifying the myths of Israel's Six-Day War
- Ancient political propaganda: Electoral slogans uncovered from ruins of Pompeii
- Scotsman's letter proves the slaughter of Aborigines
- 5000-year-old stone balls continue to baffle archaeologists
- Why did Stone Age villagers so far from the sea suffer "surfers ear"?
- Have humans been sailing the seas for a million years?
- 'Demographic threat': The real reason Israel turned the Gaza Strip into an open-air prison
- 1700 year old mummified Hun warrior finally in museum with his bow and 'whistling arrows'
- 3500 year old pipe reveals Americans were smoking tobacco much earlier than previously thought
- Israel's secret history of assassinations
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Lord of the Underworld: The Secret Life of Carl Jung
- Genetic studies show previous models of ancient populations in the Americas as 'unrealistically simple'
- 'Enhanced interrogation': It was only torture when the Commies did it
- Recent geological study suggests humans traversed Alaska's southern coast to spread into the Americas
- Einstein's private travel diaries reveal 'shocking' xenophobia during trip to Asia
- Was Ludwig Wittgenstein a Mystic?
- 'One of a kind, 3,000-year-old' sculpture found in Israel puzzles archeologists
- Divers discover remains of 334-year-old merchant ship, Britain's richest shipwreck
- Inca civilization was better at skull surgery than Civil War doctors
- Epic dust storm on Mars now engulfs entire planet
- Interfacial water can be very dead, electrically speaking
- Genomes help to resolve the mystery of syphilis
- Oxygen gas filaments identified as the universe's missing matter
- 'Ten times cheaper': Russian space company testing rocket engine that runs on iodine
- New method improves DNA barcodes
- US National Science and Technology Council calls for improved asteroid detection, tracking and deflection
- Tidal wave of plastic garbage will flood the world in wake of China's refusal to stop importing scrap
- New research suggests risk of California earthquake higher than previously thought
- How does Google News' closely guarded algorithm actually work?
- Big banks start offering voice-assisted banking through virtual assistants Alexa, Siri, Assistant
- Quantum physics says the future can actually change the past
- Why being left-handed matters for treatment of mental health problems
- Scientist creates 'ideal human' using animal parts in attempt overcome 'evolutionary glitches' in the human body
- MIT researchers create a brain and gesture-controlled robot
- Cancer trials of drugs tend to leave black men out due to biological factors
- The effects of sexy people on your intelligence
- Anthropogenic global warming is a premeditated crime against science
- Mars will be closer to Earth than it has in 15 years - Here's how to spot it
- New paper on the 'hard problem of consciousness'
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Are they really suggesting we..? What will you eat in Grand Solar Minimum
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Driest place on Earth now has lakes - Dust storm on Mars envelopes the entire planet
- Telica volcano in Nicaragua spews huge ash cloud and rocks
- Swarms of mosquitoes terrorize southwest Russia after record breaking floods - Residents post footage online
- Butterfly numbers in the UK's woods have dropped by nearly 60% since 1990 in the latest sign of an 'ecological Armageddon'
- Woman dies following dog attack in Calvert County, Maryland
- Three dead minke whales seen off northern New Brunswick, Canada
- Several 'fire rainbows' seen in Massachusetts
- Hiker killed by brown bear on the outskirts of Anchorage, Alaska
- New explosive eruption at Shinmoedake volcano, Japan
- Powerful M6.1 quake strikes Port Villa, Vanuatu - Location considered "unusual"
- Woman drowns in creek and cars float down streets after heavy flooding inundates western Pennsylvania
- Widespread flooding in Texas following days of heavy rain - Nearly 13 inches in 48 hours
- Vancouver Island hit with over 150 tremors in 24 hours
- Officer shoots dogs attacking her in Burnet, Texas
- UK toad and frog numbers collapsing with sightings down by up to two-thirds
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: What is going on with Antarctic ice loss and global temperatures
- Incredible satellite images reveal hundreds of lakes in the world's largest sand desert after Cyclone Mekunu
- Devastating floods strike Accra, Ghana
- 'Rare' noctilucent clouds dazzle Seattle, Washington
- Asteroid Vesta, with a 13-mile-high mountain now visible to the naked eye
- Stunning daylight fireball explodes with sonic boom over Russia, meteorites possible
- Daytime meteor fireball jets across Toowoomba, Queensland sky
- Meteor fireball arrives with a boom, lights up sky in New Zealand
- 'Look, a Foo Fighter!' Meteor fireball lights up rock concert in the Netherlands
- Bright fireball spotted over Bahia, Brazil
- Meteorites recovered in Yunnan, China, following spectacular meteor fireball event
- California resident captures 'giant flash' of meteor on home surveillance camera
- Missile or space rock? Mystery object spotted over Washington state island, military denies missile launch
- Space rock? Mystery 'explosion' and 'flash' leaves residents baffled in Ruthin, North Wales
- Loud boom heard, felt in northern Arkansas and south central Missouri (Update)
- Asteroid might have impacted Earth over South Africa on Saturday
- Fireball captured blazing across China - Sonic boom reported, possibility of meteorites
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea
- Space rock? Loud house-shaking boom heard in southern California
- Meteor fireball seen in skies above Fredericksburg, Virginia
- Fireball? Unexplained boom, flash of light recorded on Ohio home security camera
- Meteor fireball captured in Tucson, Arizona sky
- Asteroid 3 times larger than Chelyabinsk making close approach... TODAY!
- Bright meteor fireball observed over Brazil
- Brush with a venomous caterpillar sends Florida teen to the emergency room
- 33 children released from hospital after getting sick at 4-H camp in Florida
- Viruses may play a role in Alzheimer's, new evidence shows
- First human case of Keystone virus, spread by mosquitoes, reported in Florida
- Forget managing diabetes, reverse it
- Distinct daily cycles in our thinking patterns revealed in study of 800 million tweets
- Study: Childhood stress matures brain faster, adolescent stress delays it
- Scientists reveal those who drink alcohol occasionally have lower risk of dying early than those who abstain
- CRISPR: Gene editing embryonic stem cells might increase risk of cancer
- Health or Hype? Mediterranean diet only good for rich people
- The mainstream media's war on turmeric continues
- Human engineered kidney cells made to release insulin in presence of caffeine
- Bacterial deficiency: The bacteria babies need is disappearing from the Western world
- International scientists have found autism's cause while American media and public health officials remain silent
- Neurofeedback may help improve symptoms of Parkinson's Disease
- Anti-seizure effects of ketogenic diet: Gut bacteria play key role
- Game over: WHO classifies video game addiction as mental health disorder
- From your toilet bowl to your tap: What's in your water?
- 'Drinking, smoking and staying out late dancing': 105 year old Floridian pleasantly puzzled by her longevity
- Ignorance is not bliss: We need more empowered patients making informed health decisions
- Debunking an age-old adage: Putting yourself in someone else's shoes only gives you the impression you know them better
- The APA/DSM pedophilia controversy: Orientation or disorder?
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Interview With Dr. Valdeane Brown - Nonlinear Dynamic Thinking With NeurOptimal Neurofeedback
- Loneliness on the rise among Americans, experts warn it's making us sick
- Study: Psychedelic drugs promote neural plasticity in rats and flies
- 6 tales of children who remember their past lives
- New study says yoga and meditation don't necessarily reduce ego
- David 'Son of Sam' Berkowitz: Faker, crazy, or possessed?
- Distracted, screen obsessed parents: What happens when we don't engage with our children
- Does Neurofeedback have the potential to help people overcome anxiety and depression?
- Could some serial killers be possessed?
- Surreal or nonsensical things can make you smarter
- 'Helicopter parents' are to blame for the excess of feelings and poor social skills of Millennials
- Research finds marriage helps ward off heart disease and stroke
- 14 thought-control tactics narcissists use to dominate and confuse people
- Personality research finds extraverts less likely to suffer mental health problems
- Training one's 'compassion muscle' may boost brain's resilience to others' suffering
- The pain and lessons of persistent regret can teach how to live better now
- Some amazing ways exercise changes your personality
- Empathic people process music differently than others
- Erich von Däniken, star of "Ancient Aliens," claims in newspaper interview that the media won't report ancient astronaut and UFO evidence
- 'Hear Meg roar': Explaining an odd Irish mystery explosion
- How a Ouija Board influenced a modern murder trial
- Manwolf report: Wolf-like creature seen southwest Montana
- Mysterious underwater object link to 'Tic Tac' UFO sighting
- How the US manipulated foreign countries policies on UFOs
- Why is it so difficult to discuss 'occult' topics in the mainstream media?
- Haunted? Three year old child's terrifying 'imaginary mum'
- A warning for the people who want aliens to land on earth
- Bigfoot prophecy? Davy Crockett's mysterious warning to flee the Alamo
- Another Roswell 'witness' with nothing to back up their story
- Mysterious Men in Black question Pennsylvania residents about unexplained booms
- 4 sounds that might mean you have a ghost haunting
- Prominent psychiatrist says 'genuine victims of demonic possession who seek exorcisms should NOT be ignored'
- Is this the Loch Ness Monster? Tourist films 'creature' swimming towards Urquhart Bay
- Confidential military report analyzes recent Navy Tic Tac UFO encounters near California coast
- UFO-Paranormal connection: Pentagon's secret UFO program investigated 'poltergeist activity, invisible entities'
- North Carolina: Of mysterious lights in the sky
- Resident shocked as 'electrical cloud' filmed above RAF base in Buckinghamshire, UK
- UFO videos filmed at 'magic town' of Tepoztlan, Mexico
- Newly announced 'Space Force' will operate from giant spherical space station
- 'Good morning! Got any honey?' Bear breaks into California home through window
- Reddit user pokes major hole in Flat Earth 'logic' with a camera and a basketball
- 'Only in Florida': Alligator rambles across airport runway, shocking passengers
- Daring raccoon captivates the internet by scaling St. Paul skyscraper
- Respect the slipper: Crimean safari park director uses footwear to discipline misbehaving felines
- Cuddly oracle cat makes prediction on outcome of World Cup opening match
- Starbucks 180,000 employees radicalized after anti-bias training - 'Coffee cultivation merely extends the system of colonial oppression'
- Sage Chinese police advice on how to survive a knife attack
- "Pothole Killer" falls into sinkhole in Niagara Falls, New York
- "You don't need to investigate us, we did it" - Israeli government tells UN human rights investigation team
- Expelled Russian diplomats allowed back after shooting some Palestinians
- Skripal case forces scientists to revise everything they thought they knew about Novichok
- Satire: Netanyahu proclaims day of mourning for 'security' wall damaged In Gaza conflict
- Soldier awarded medal for bravery after being hit by pebble
- From alcohol to detergent: 'Novichok' brand now a rapidly-growing trademark for Russian products
- Priceless: Conservative filmmaker hires unsuspecting actors to read the real facts on feminism
- Corndogging: Artificial wave becomes self aware - attacks patrons
- Newest model Tesla to run on burning money
- Arizona DOT captures 'mysterious light' on traffic cam over Phoenix
Quote of the Day
Mystery creates wonder, and wonder is the basis for man's desire to understand. Who knows what mysteries will be solved in our lifetime, and what new riddles will become the challenge of the new generations.
Recent Comments
For only $11.95, you can download a .pdf copy of the study and then determine how much exhaustively irrelevant silliness was poured into its...
Hmmm 33 attendees. The same number of levels in Freemasonry. Is there more to this? What do the parents have in common? Is Putin behind this...
The world should be worried. This is a dangerously psychopathic governmental mafia that consider themselves above international law & human...
They subtracted CAN from Extraversion to get results, as the Hare checklist is too "costly". Cool, I guess, but remember being messy, happy and...
"Cleese lauded the merits of the show in a series of tweets in response to comments made by the controller of BBC comedy Mark Allen." The guy's...
Comment: And my personal favourite:
No offence to the Swastika.
Considering the rapidly deteriorating state of the UK these days, which Teresa May and the Royals are overseeing, this image encapsulates much of what's wrong with the country's ruling class. As they lose themselves in archaic fantasy, much of the UK slips below the poverty line, and they barely keep the country afloat by selling arms to genocidal regimes like Israel and Saudi Arabia: