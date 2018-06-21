Society's Child
'Aleppo Earthquake': Watch Russian documentary tell stories of four year siege
RT
Thu, 21 Jun 2018 10:38 UTC
Aleppo was Syria's most populous city and a vibrant industrial hub before the war. Its residents were relatively well-off, with small businesses and tourists keeping most people afloat. None of this is the case anymore.
A 2011 rebel uprising and a terrorist invasion of Aleppo brought as much damage and death as the powerful earthquake that struck the ancient Syrian city back in the 12th century, according to a thought-provoking documentary by Russian ANNA-News outlet.
Entitled 'Aleppo Earthquake,' the film features real-life stories heard by ANNA-News war correspondents from ordinary Syrians who lived in the city during the terrorist occupation, and those who joined the Syrian army and took up arms against foreign jihadists.
Comment: Yet most of what the Western mainstream media told us about Aleppo came from Bana al-Abed, a child who was used as a propaganda tool for terrorism:
Eva Bartlett: The Exploitation of Bana al-Abed in Aleppo