'Aleppo Earthquake': Russian Documentary Tells Real Story of Four Year Siege
RT
Thu, 21 Jun 2018 10:38 UTC
Aleppo was Syria's most populous city and a vibrant industrial hub before the war. Its residents were relatively well-off, with small businesses and tourists keeping most people afloat. None of this is the case anymore.
A 2011 rebel uprising and a terrorist invasion of Aleppo brought as much damage and death as the powerful earthquake that struck the ancient Syrian city back in the 12th century, according to a thought-provoking documentary by Russian ANNA-News outlet.
Entitled Aleppo Earthquake, the film features real-life stories heard by ANNA-News war correspondents from ordinary Syrians who lived in the city during the terrorist occupation, and those who joined the Syrian army and took up arms against foreign jihadists.
Comment: Instead of actual footage and actual reports from actual journalists on the ground speaking with actual people living there, Western media projected a myth about what was happening there via props like Bana al-Abed, a child of one of the 'rebels':
Eva Bartlett: The Exploitation of Bana al-Abed in Aleppo
To this day, the Western media refuses to accept that its narratives have been blown away by real reports and documentaries like the above one.
Reader Comments
Having come to read and catch up on the news tonight, and having tried to pay attention to this great horror is Syria that was helped along by western backed powers since 2011, it was indeed a sobering hour and a half.
Thank you SOTT for featuring the 'Aleppo Earthquake' by Anna News. There is much in this documentary noted and I don't know where to begin. There was the absolute destruction, the pounding into rubble of the city itself and the shear loss of it's citizens and those who tried to free her. And this made me think that friends, cousins, colleagues; especially our so called leaders etc. who to this day have ignored the reality there, only to echo the words of regime change that mimics the script on the MSM. This is nothing short of a great saddens, like the broken bones of the city. But the city's backbone is not broken, and the spirit of her remains - the militant proxy thugs are either dead or have moved on to the next vile job. There is nothing much one can do about the programmed ignorance that still exists other than to wait and see if there is a break.
Couple of words in the documentary among many:
Older man;
…they cut off heads and shouted “Allah Akbar” for what is “Allah Akbar”?Near the end, the Syrian Christian Jesuit talked about the fear under the name of western ‘democracy’ coming with free elections (example Egypt), and in Syria the fear would be that it will come, being pushed by the west, with fundamentalists taking power - democracy will have to be discovered by Syrian's in their own way.
This is not the place for these words - you cut off the head and say “Allah Akbar”?!
In Islam people say this only when they slaughter a ram chicken
You can’t do this with people!
He is our brother, our relative!
Unseen man speaking;
…sooner or later the Syrian people will find a way to reconcile and years later many will look back and do not understand how they allowed this madness. Only cemeteries in the city squares like scars on the body will serve as a reminder of of how easy it is to break a delicate balance for the sake of imaginary freedom to roll into bloody chaos .
