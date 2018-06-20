mother child US poverty
© Jeff Swensen
Deana Lucion, who lives in McDowell County, West Virginia. Life expectancy for men in McDowell County is 64 years old – the same as for men in Namibia.
The Line documents the stories of people across the country living at or below the poverty line.

They have goals. They have children. They work hard. They are people like you and me. From Chicago's suburbs and west side to the Gulf Coast to North Carolina, millions of Americans are struggling every day to make it above The Line.

(with English & Spanish Closed Captioning)