© Ognen Teofilovski / Reuters



Greece and Macedonia have signed a historic deal agreeing to the latter country changing its name after decades of dispute., which was today signed by Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras and Macedonian prime minister Zoran Zaev.The name dispute between the two countries has existed since the break-up of the former Yugoslavia. Greece has previously argued that Macedonia's name suggests it has a claim over theWhile nationalists on both sides have attempted to thwart any kind of agreement in the past,Mr Tsipras called the agreement an "appointment with history", while Mr Zaev said the two countries can now call themselves "partners and allies".The Macedonian prime minster also said he hopes the agreement between the two countries will serve as an example to other Balkan states, which have been plagued by conflicts since the break up of Yugoslavia in the final years of the Cold War.The recent agreement, which was announced on Tuesday but signed by each country's foreign ministers today, has been met by protests on both sides.Mr Tsipras narrowly survived a vote of no confidence yesterday after it was tabled by his opposition, the New Democracy party.His critics called the vote afterDespite the agreement being signed by each country's foreign minister,The Macedonian president Gjorge Ivanov so far has refused to sign the agreement and has the power to temporarily veto it, which would lead to it being sent back to parliament for a second vote.If it is passed again Mr Ivanov would be obligated to approve it.