The South Korean military is set to launch war games off its east coast the aim of preventing "an invasion" of the Dokdo islands, which have been at the center of a territorial dispute between Seoul and Tokyo.A unit of marines will also land on the largely bare rocky islets of Doko, which have been under South Korea's control since the end of World War II in 1945.Prior to that, not only the Dokdo islands, but also the whole Korean peninsula had been under Japanese control.In 1945, when American and ex-Soviet forces captured the Korean peninsula, Japanese rule over Korea ended and eventually South Korea took control of Dokdo islands.Tokyo claims that the islands, which it calls Takeshima, are part of Japan and accuses Seoul of occupying them.and view North Korea as a common enemy; however,The two neighbors are also deeply mired in a long-running feud over Japan's wartime sexual slavery of Korean women despite an agreement to settle the issue in 2015.Korea first staged the Dokdo drills in 1986 and has conducted them twice a year since 2003.