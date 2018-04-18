© Neil Hall / Reuters



During a live interview, a BBC news presenter declared "we're in an information war with Russia" after a former Royal Navy chief questioned the "extraordinary" claims surrounding an alleged chemical attack in Syria.He went on to say "we know that in the past some of the Islamic groups have used chemicals, and of course there would be huge benefit in them labelling an attack as coming from Assad."The former First Sea Lord then described how in the past he had been put under pressure to support politically motivated narratives: "I had huge pressure put on me politically to try and say that our bombing campaign in Bosnia was achieving all sorts of things which it wasn't. I was put under huge pressure, so I know the things that can happen."West replied: "I think the answer is, if there's a real concern, let's face it, if [Assad] hasn't done it then that is extremely bad news. If Assad hasn't carried out the attack, I think it's just worth making that clear. I think our government's policy towards Assad has not been clever since 2013."