A driver crashed into a sinkhole Monday night after a water main broke under a major roadway in El Cajon.The incident happened around 9:28 p.m. at the intersection of North Johnson Avenue and Vernon Way.According to El Cajon police, law enforcement officials were on scene directing traffic around the flooded roadway when a female driver disobeyed the road signs and drove around the police barricade.The weight of the vehicle combined with compromised asphalt caused a sinkhole that completely swallowed the car.An officer jumped into the sinkhole to rescue the driver, who was uninjured.The officer was also uninjured during the rescue.The intersection remained closed while Helix Water assessed the situation.