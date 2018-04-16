© Reuters FILE



Marquez instructed all municipal and regional administrations to activate contingency plans and prepare for possible preventive evacuations.Flooding from persistent rains have claimed the lives of 12 people in Colombia and displaced more than 1,000, EFE has reported.Director general of the National Unit for Risk Management, Carlos Ivan Marquez Perez, told reporters that "flood alerts (have been issued) in the sectors surrounding the Magdalena, Cauca and Atrato rivers."Marquez has instructed all municipal and regional administrations to activate contingency plans and prepare for possible preventive evacuations. "Do not let your guard down, you always have to maintain prevention and care mechanisms," he warned.He added that Narino, Choco, Cauca, Valle del Cauca, Antioquia, Santanderes, Boyacá, Cundinamarca and the zone of the Coffee Axis, are currently under flood watch following heavy rains on Saturday.The rainy season in Colombia usually lasts until June.