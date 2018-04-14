© RT



the Russian foreign minister said. The toxin was never produced in Russia, but was in service in the US, UK, and other NATO states.Sergei Skripal, a former Russian double agent, and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with anRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, citing the results ofThe Swiss center sent the results to the OPCW. However, the UN chemical watchdog limited itself only to confirming the formula of the substance used to poison the Skripals in its final report without mentioning anything about the other facts presented in the Swiss document, the Russian foreign minister added. He went on to say that Moscow would ask the OPCW about its decision to not include any other information provided by the Swiss in its report.The Swiss center mentioned by Lavrov is theand ultimately by the country's defense minister.The Russian foreign minister said thatabout the Salisbury case, as well as to provide any substantial evidence that could shed light on the incident. Instead, the UK accused Russia of failing to answer its own questions, he said, adding that,but wanted Moscow to admit that it was responsible for the delivery of the chemical agent to the UK.The scandal erupted in early March, when former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found in critical condition in the town of Salisbury. Top UK officials almost immediately pinned the blame on Russia.Moscow believes that the entire Skripal case lacks transparency and that the UK is in fact not interested in an independent inquiry.the Russian ambassador to the UK, Alexander Yakovenko, said during a press conference on Friday.