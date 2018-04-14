His stormy forecast of yet another cooler-than-average period was mostly addressed to his co-hosts and anchors who were equally dispirited about the continuing cold snap.
Frank, feeling like the shot messenger, jokingly told them that it wasn't his fault that things were not warming up.
It has been a longer winter for Fox 17's weather forecaster Garry Frank
Garry Frank was upset that his colleagues seemed to blame him for the unending winter
Comment: He's got a hard life!...'This is a crisis' - Unusually brutal winter doubles farmers' costs and endangers cattle in Montana
'It's miserable! I want you guys to say 'wow that's great news it's going to be 60 on friday!'
'What do you want me to do? I'll put 70 every day the next time!'
Latest forecasts for the state show that winter is still not relinquishing its icy grip with parts of the state expected to be hit by more snow, ice and freezing rain over the weekend.
The state Upper Peninsula, and the Rockies have begun seeing strong winds and snow Friday.
Appropriately name Garry Frank joined Fox 17 in 2015 - he is a native of Kansas City, who said at the time that he was happy to be returning to the Midwest.
Comment: Pro Tip: Hot springs lower stress in Japan's bathing monkeys
'West Michigan is beautiful, and I'm happy to join such an outstanding team at FOX 17.'
Michigan is set for another icy blast this weekend with more snow expected despite a recent brief lull in the freezing conditions
A 2010 graduate of the University of Missouri, Frank began his career in the weather department at KMBC-TV in Kansas City, before joining KSWT-TV, a CBS affiliate, and its sister station, KYMA-TV, an NBC affiliate, in April 2012.
Comment: His little tantrum is understandable, where is spring?! But the whole planet is suffering extended periods of cold and completely erratic seasons, yet he's more concerned with his deflated ego, for not receiving praise from his colleagues - if he was a farmer he'd actually have his livelihood at stake; and further down the line, there's the real problem of worldwide food shortages: