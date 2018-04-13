is live in:
Society's Child
Seven US spy planes spotted near Russian facilities in Syria
Sputnik
Fri, 13 Apr 2018 10:21 UTC
A Twitter account of the Mil Radar, which tracks military aviation flights, has reported that seven US patrol planes have allegedly conducted reconnaissance missions in the Eastern Mediterranean over Syria's coast.
The six P-8A Poseidon anti-submarine patrol aircraft and the EP-3E Aries II electronic warfare and reconnaissance aircraft reportedly flew over the area where Russia's Hmeymin Airbase and the logistics base of the Russian Navy in Tartus are located.
Russian and US officials have not commented on the reports, which came after the CNBC news network cited a source as saying on the condition of anonymity that the US is considering striking eight potential targets in Syria. These may include two Syrian airfields, a research center and a chemical weapons facility.
Earlier on his Twitter page, President Donald Trump urged Russia to get ready for "new and smart" US missiles to be launched at Syria, a message that was followed by Trump tweeting that Washington's relationship with Moscow "is worse now than it has ever been," including during the Cold War.
Reacting to Trump's messages, the Russian President's spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that Moscow "does not support Twitter diplomacy." He called for a more serious approach in order to avoid escalating an "already fragile situation."
Shortly after, Trump declared in a new tweet that the attack on Syria "could be very soon or not so soon at all" and that he has "never said when an attack on Syria would take place."
White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders, for her part, said in a statement on Thursday that Trump has not yet made a final decision on the use of forces against Syria and is still looking at the intelligence information.
Trump's controversial rhetoric follows allegations by several Syrian opposition media platforms, including the White Helmets group, of a chemical weapons attack allegedly carried out by Syrian government forces in the city of Douma on April 7.
Both Damascus and Moscow have rejected the allegations as a false flag, with the Russian Defense Ministry earlier reporting that an analysis of Douma soil, which was taken shortly after the alleged chemical weapons attack, indicated the absence of nerve agents and chlorine-containing poisonous substances in the area.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- SOTT Focus: Hearing Voices? British Minister of State for Transport Caught Wearing 'Wire' on BBC Question Time
- UK: Devon village rising 2cm a year, London suburb sinking, and scientists have no idea why
- Volcanic eruptions during Roman times blocked out the sun plunging Eurasia into hunger and disease
- Seven US spy planes spotted near Russian facilities in Syria
- Oxford University genetic study finds Britons still live in 7th century tribal kingdoms
- 'We can resolve all issues through the communication not through force' - Russia's FM spokesperson on Syria standoff
- NASA's infrared 3D video reveals Jupiter's menacing cyclones
- 'Which one of us hasn't wondered, is war coming?' - Maria Zakharova slams West for 'stoking' Syria conflict
- Coup in Brazil: Six Crucial Facts in the Persecution of Lula
- Feds collect record individual income taxes through March - Still run $599.7B deficit
- Russia may deploy forces to reduce targets in Syria - Ex-Pentagon official
- Estonia offers free genetic testing in nationwide experiment
- Scientists look at genetic markers to see if memories can be unlocked after death
- Trump, neocons and the push for a Faustian bargain with the most evil people on the planet
- Genocidal maniac Madeleine Albright: 'Trump is part of a worldwide revival of fascism'
- Birds of a feather Trudeau together? Justin is more like his father than we feared
- Best of the Web: Rove's law: How the empire's "new realities" are reaching the end of the road
- SOTT Focus: Shilling for War: The Syrian American Medical Society's Push for Death and Regime Change
- SOTT Focus: Creeping Marxism: Pernicious Ideology Threatens Impartiality of Canadian Legal System
- Media fail! Only 23% of Americans think Stormy Daniels is relevant
- SOTT Focus: Hearing Voices? British Minister of State for Transport Caught Wearing 'Wire' on BBC Question Time
- 'We can resolve all issues through the communication not through force' - Russia's FM spokesperson on Syria standoff
- 'Which one of us hasn't wondered, is war coming?' - Maria Zakharova slams West for 'stoking' Syria conflict
- Coup in Brazil: Six Crucial Facts in the Persecution of Lula
- Feds collect record individual income taxes through March - Still run $599.7B deficit
- Russia may deploy forces to reduce targets in Syria - Ex-Pentagon official
- Trump, neocons and the push for a Faustian bargain with the most evil people on the planet
- Genocidal maniac Madeleine Albright: 'Trump is part of a worldwide revival of fascism'
- Birds of a feather Trudeau together? Justin is more like his father than we feared
- Best of the Web: Rove's law: How the empire's "new realities" are reaching the end of the road
- SOTT Focus: Creeping Marxism: Pernicious Ideology Threatens Impartiality of Canadian Legal System
- OPCW report 'confirms' nerve agent used in Salisbury poisoning, but doesn't mention Russia once
- Macron joins in blaming Assad for Douma 'chemical attack' before OPCW visits site
- Pompeo, Trump pick for Sec of State, says no more soft policy towards Russia
- Syrian MP wonders why Trump didn't use his 'Smart Missiles' against terrorists in Syria
- Netanyahu: Israeli snipers are doing 'holy work'
- Labour leader Corbyn calls out Trump, demands vote by MPs before UK strikes Syria
- White House: Third national security aide resigns after Bolton takes job
- WH blames 'bad actor' Russia for the Douma 'chem attack', no timetable for response
- MSM's lone voice of sanity: Tucker Carlson demolishes case for attacking Syria
- Seven US spy planes spotted near Russian facilities in Syria
- Estonia offers free genetic testing in nationwide experiment
- SOTT Focus: Shilling for War: The Syrian American Medical Society's Push for Death and Regime Change
- Media fail! Only 23% of Americans think Stormy Daniels is relevant
- Syrian Girl reveals Saudi Arabia may have been behind Syria chemical weapons false flag
- The US Empire's goal has been regime change in Syria since long before 2011
- 'Not fit for the job': Code pink protester removed from Pompeo's confirmation hearing & arrested
- Parkland shooter to donate inheritance to survivors - doesn't want the money
- Collusion: Arrested Islamic extremist had USB with identities of 2626 French intel officials
- Hypocritical US government lectures Zuckerberg about privacy while illegally surveilling on its citizens at the same time
- Holocaust survivor says America today feels like Germany before Nazis took over
- 19 questions Mark Zuckerberg didn't answer during his Senate hearing
- Police in China used facial recognition to capture fugitive among 60,000 fans at concert
- Moscow: WHO must clarify the sources that reported 500 victims in Douma
- Syria false flag: The repetition of baseless claims does not constitute 'mounting evidence'
- Voters in Anchorage vote down bill that would require people to use bathrooms consistent with their gender at birth
- OPCW welcomed in Syria, free to investigate alleged of chemical weapon attack
- Why the failure of capitalism in Russia has led to 'Strongman' Putin's immense popularity at home
- Russian MoD: Syrian govt forces seize Douma, last militant stronghold in E. Ghouta
- Kuwait Airlines suspend all flights to Lebanon due to 'serious security threat'
- Volcanic eruptions during Roman times blocked out the sun plunging Eurasia into hunger and disease
- Oxford University genetic study finds Britons still live in 7th century tribal kingdoms
- Open wounds remain 70 years after the Deir Yassin Massacre
- 1948 and the Anglo-Saxons: Remembering Western involvement in expulsion of the Palestinians
- Human finger fossil found in Saudi Arabia suggests people expanded into Asia via Arabia at least 86K years ago
- 'Unprecedented' 7,000 year old Native American burial site discovered off Florida's Gulf Coast (VIDEO)
- Did cometary catastrophes cause the Justinian Plague and end the Roman Empire?
- 4,000-year-old mutilated mummy solves century-old mystery
- 4,000 photos, 4 social networks, 1 family: #Romanovs100 kicks off with release of its first stories
- Greco-Roman temple unearthed in remote Egyptian oasis
- March 1952: U.S. dropped plague-infected fleas on North Korea
- The rape of Russia: The CIA's Yeltsin coup d'état
- 3,000 year old drawing of god found in Sinai could undermine our entire idea of Judaism
- Scientists are starting to care about cultures that talk to whales. Why?
- DNA from unknown ancestor lingers in Africa's Yoruba tribe
- The American Mission and the 'Evil Empire': The Crusade for a 'Free Russia' since 1881
- Archaeologists discover 50 new Nasca lines and dozens of other enigmatic geoglyphs using high definition drone cameras
- Flashback: Secret report reveals how the Nazis planned a Fourth Reich
- The story behind Moscow's nuclear missile shield
- Could Vietnam have been a holocaust for Zion?
- NASA's infrared 3D video reveals Jupiter's menacing cyclones
- Scientists look at genetic markers to see if memories can be unlocked after death
- Not junk after all - Scientists discover a role for 'junk' DNA
- Hyper-saline lakes discovered in Canadian Arctic - could provide window into life beyond Earth
- Between a defunct satellite & nuclear space towboat: Russia negotiates its way to profiting in space
- Subtle second magnetic field surrounding Earth discovered
- France unveils world's first 3D-printed house
- Proxima Centauri roasts an exoplanet with a solar flare
- X chromosomes do more than determine sex
- Ichthyosaur: Paleontologists discover gigantic marine reptile
- Carolina Reaper, world's hottest pepper, sends man to the ER with 'thunderclap headaches'
- Astronomers can't explain 72 stellar explosions
- Supernovae and a new storm on Saturn
- Always on, always listening: Amazon unveils 'voice sniffer' AI system in new patent to analyze ALL audio
- Transcranial direct current stimulation devices: How brain stimulation can boost memory if paired with learning
- Scientists have found bowhead whales mating songs are as complex as jazz music
- A surprising meteorite discovery points to early solar system chaos
- Massive hole in Sun's atmosphere, magnetic storms possible - NASA
- The mission to decode the DNA of all life on Earth
- South Korean University may start a killer-robot apocalypse
- UK: Devon village rising 2cm a year, London suburb sinking, and scientists have no idea why
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - March 2018: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Is the Gulf Stream about to collapse and is the new ice age coming sooner than scientists think?
- Massive landslide in Hunza, Pakistan - 3 people killed
- Rare video of aurora phenomenon "Steve" - formally discovered in 2017
- More snowfall could negatively impact farmers in Wisconsin
- Another dead dolphin washes ashore in Algoa Bay, South Africa - 11th to die in under 2 weeks
- Volcano in Vanuatu spills heavy ash as acid rain falls from the sky, evacuation fears for 11,000 residents
- Popocatepetl volcano in Mexico erupts and sends huge plume of smoke and flaming debris into the sky
- Film of huge avalanche powering down mountainside in Tignes, France
- Atlantic Ocean circulation system is weakest in over 1,000 years - temperatures in Europe expected to drop
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Devastating hail across the planet under reported in the media
- Billions of purple jellyfish-like creatures wash up on beach in the south of France
- Huge landslide leaves 1 dead and 5 missing in Oita Prefecture, Japan
- The weather is raging in the French Eastern Pyrenees with nearly 16 inches of snow accumulation in 24 hours and it is not yet finished
- Heavy snowfall expected in Morocco until Friday
- 'Unprecedented' 200,000 homes without power as major storm hits Auckland, New Zealand
- UK's butterflies have one of their worst years on record following gloomy wet summer in 2017
- Baby boy mauled to death by family dog in Bad Koenig, Germany
- Early full-on winter storm slams New Zealand with up to 19 inches of snow in 24 hours reported
- Loud house-shaking boom in central Texas attributed to 2lbs of tannerite
- Bright meteor fireball with sonic boom reported over Central Europe, meteorites possible
- Bright meteor fireball spotted over southern Spain
- Sonic boom, flash of light caught on home security camera in Cleveland, Ohio
- Sky-watcher videotapes big, bright and loud meteor fireball in NE Alberta, Canada
- Mysterious light, loud boom startles residents in San Jose, California
- Dash cam captures meteor fireball's flight across Colorado sky
- White ball with green halo over France
- Fragmenting meteor fireball observed over Tucumán, Argentina (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball reported in the sky over Western Washington (VIDEOS) - UPDATE
- Bolide? Mysterious loud boom shakes Oklahoma, locals report green and orange flashes
- Spectacular meteor fireball spotted over New Zealand
- Dazzling meteor fireball turns night into day over Russian Urals (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball flashes across the sky of Newcastle, Australia (VIDEO)
- Fast moving meteor fireball captured on dashcam over Russian city
- Loud, house-shaking boom rattles Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania
- Meteor fireball reported over Wisconsin, US
- Fireball amazes onlookers as it streaks across the skies of Chile (VIDEO)
- Bolide streaks over Côte-d'Or, France
- Meteor fireball filmed over Ekaterinburg, Russia
- SOTT Focus: Death by Green Smoothie: The Trendy Killer Cocktail Threatening Millions!
- Neanderthal DNA could affect your health
- Good news: Latest research suggests our brains keep making new neurons well into old age
- Skin infestation delusions may not be so rare after all
- Hyaluronic acid: A crucial fluid for joint, skin and eye health
- Factory farms: Breeding grounds for antibiotic-resistant superbugs
- An invisible form of oppression: Our food system
- New study reproduces government findings — Cellphones strongly linked to cancer
- SOTT Focus: Can Chronic Gut Dysbiosis And Bacterial Overgrowth be Protective in Some Cases?
- Statins and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) - More reasons to avoid them
- Severe bleeding caused by synthetic weed outbreak has spread beyond Illinois
- Psychiatric meds withdrawal: Many people trying to quit antidepressants discover they can't
- New research shows meditation and relaxation training can reduce hypertension potentially better than pharmaceuticals
- Want more energy? Detoxing from heavy metals can help end exhaustion and chronic fatigue
- Support your adrenals with these powerful adaptogens
- A brief history of the peanut allergy epidemic
- Glyphosate herbicide linked to shorter pregnancies
- Berberine: A powerful remedy - may ease symptoms of anxiety and depression
- New therapeutic opportunities from an ancient herb: A detailed list of the benefits of CBD oil
- Lauren Slater: The frustrating inadequacy of antidepressants
- Emotional biases and avoiding the pitfalls of America's Dunning-Kruger epidemic
- Phone snubbing: How to alienate friends and ruin relationships
- Strengthening your moral compass in the midst of a disintegrating society
- The idea that we each have a 'learning style' is bogus
- According to science, reading books should be your priority
- Free-range children? Unstructured play is critical for kids & their brain development
- People who are depressed have difficulty appreciating or recalling positive experiences
- Can DNA be reprogrammed with words?
- Three visualization exercises that are more vivid than meditation
- Why most psychology research is BS, and what you need to do to optimize your life
- People with high IQ are better at cooperating with others
- Seeing what's unseen about yourself and how to conquer self awareness blind spots
- What's really going on when we die?
- Why it's right and necessary to let boys be boys
- In search of utopia for lobsters
- A wise Easter message: How to face suffering
- 'Rise in possessions' leads Vatican to hold exorcist training course
- What happens when social psychologists cry wolf
- The happiest teenagers only use digital media less than an hour a day
- The symbiotic relationship of ideological possession with its host
- Astronauts including Buzz Aldrin pass lie detector test over UFO sightings
- Argentinian pilot films close encounter with UFO's passing dangerously close to his private plane
- Independent witnesses report silent ghost plane over Ripley, UK which 'turned the sky dark'
- Pilots in separate aircraft report seeing a UFO over Arizona
- Video emerges of UFOs speeding past rescue helicopter
- The skeletal remains of giants found all over the world
- Aborted fetus or mystery Alien?
- UFO 'laser battle' captured on video above Area 51
- People come forward to report coded voicemail message on their phones warning that 'they are not human'
- Kaikōura, New Zealand UFO sighting still flummoxing locals 40 years later
- Best of the Web: Washington Post: The military keeps encountering UFOs but the Pentagon doesn't care
- Hmmm... Pentagon releases ANOTHER video of its jets chasing UFO
- Triangular UFO videoed flying low in the night sky could be the 'best evidence ever' for alien life
- Exorcists go online as Vatican faces mounting demand
- Mothman-like entity seen near truck stop on Illinois/Wisconsin border
- More time travelers with revelations, future warnings and photos
- Polish family terrorized by a poltergeist
- Worlds unknown: Tales of mysterious underground civilizations
- From the black depths, bizarre cases of underground monsters
- Vatican reportedly sets up new exorcism course amid soaring claims of demonic possession
- Traces of ministry-grade swerve agent "Govichock" in Boris Johnson's statements discovered by experts
- Hot springs lower stress in Japan's bathing monkeys
- Invasion of the time travelers
- 'Get over it' says Netanyahu after the most recent killing of Palestinians
- Story about an office lunch thief told in Tweets
- Here we go again....Passage in the Bible predicts the world will end in 2018!
- Smoking elephant captured on camera lighting up jungle cigarette
- '#HimToo': Jesus Christ was a victim of sexual abuse when he was stripped to be crucified - university academic
- "Respect my privacy" pleads Zuckerberg
- Object of affection: Meet the people 'married' to bizarre things
- Stephen Carter's 12 sci-fi rules for life
- Whatever goes wrong, you can always blame a Russian!
- Putin accused of interfering in Russian elections!
- RT throws down the gauntlet: 'You want Russian trolls? We'll give you Russian trolls' (VIDEO)
- Harvard to offer four-year degree In Feeling Oppressed
- White House running out of cardboard boxes says spokesperson
- Achilles the deaf Hermitage cat to reprise role as 'animal psychic' for FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia
- Church of Scientology and Catholic Church announce merger
- Seems legit! Man 'from the future' holds interview with himself after bumping into his younger version (VIDEO)
- Justin Trudeau's trip to India in 3 minutes
Quote of the Day
For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
~ Ephesians 6:12
Recent Comments
The Labour leader's demand is being echoed across the chamber by Liberal Democrats and SNP members. This all seems a bit late .. where were these...
What about the Norman tyranny on the ancientBritons and Saxons. Assuming intermarriage assumes a civilised approach. Perhaps it should rather be...
And the curtain in the land of Oz is pulled to one side, revealing a small and rather intense man.
OMG, here we go. Formatory imagination, taken-leave-of-senses food-jerk morality psychopathic knee-jerk reaction... "That may be true of your...
IMO, what maybe good for one may not be good for all. We're not all cut from the same mold. We have many races and blood types. There are lots of...
Comment: See also: US spy planes continue flights over Russian base on Syria's Mediterranean coasts