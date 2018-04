© AFP 2018 / Greg WOOD



A Twitter account of the Mil Radar , which tracks military aviation flights, has reported that seven US patrol planes have allegedly conducted reconnaissance missions in the Eastern Mediterranean over Syria's coast.Earlier on his Twitter page, President Donald Trump urged Russia to get ready for "new and smart" US missiles to be launched at Syria, a message that was followed by Trump tweeting that Washington's relationship with Moscow "is worse now than it has ever been," including during the Cold War.Shortly after, Trump declared in a new tweet that the attack on Syria "could be very soon or not so soon at all" and that he has "never said when an attack on Syria would take place."Trump's controversial rhetoric follows allegations by several Syrian opposition media platforms, including the White Helmets group, of a chemical weapons attack allegedly carried out by Syrian government forces in the city of Douma on April 7.