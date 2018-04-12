Storms in Texas and Alabama brought record size hail that caused widespread destruction over many counties, meanwhile California suffered one of its worst floods in decades, and record snowfall in the West.
On the other side of the Atlantic, the UK continued to suffer the ravages of the 'Beast from the East' that joined forces with Storm Emma, plummeting temperatures and breaking snowfall records.
The rest of Europe also had its share of unseasonably extreme cold, with rare snowfalls in Italy, Spain, Portugal and Romania. Meanwhile, frozen canals in Amsterdam amazed locals.
Saudi Arabia was been battered once and again in March by formerly rare snowfall, hail, floods and now a giant crack in the earth. It looks like the earth's crust is opening up...
Kenya suffered one of their heaviest rainy seasons, with record floods, landslides and a 3 km crack in the earth that disrupted traffic and baffled witnesses. Meanwhile Algeria was blanketed by a rare snowfall that damaged crops and disrupted the lives of hundreds of people.
Australia continued to suffer the strength of heavy rains, hail and floods during March, and tropical cyclone Marcus smashed Darwin, leaving widespread destruction.
Heavy rain, record floods and landslides hit South America this March, affecting thousands. Meanwhile, giant waves battered the coasts of Venezuela and Puerto Rico.
And of course, meteor fireballs sightings continue to increase, while overhead explosions also becoming more and more common.
We also had a share of enraged animals, stranded whales and dolphins, mass animal deaths, and out of place birds. The animal kingdom is also telling us that something is not quite right on the BBM. Recent news that our planet's ocean currents are undergoing dramatic change just adds to the rather frigid global outlook.
