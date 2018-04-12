Earth Changes
Massive landslide in Hunza, Pakistan - 3 people killed
GEO NEWS
Thu, 12 Apr 2018 19:24 UTC
A total of five tourists had been buried under an avalanche near Karimabad's Ultar Glacier on Monday.
Locals with the assistance of rescue officials had managed to rescue two injured tourists — both locals — later but three others remained missing.
An operation to rescue them had been under way for the past few days. However, rescuers failed to retrieve the missing tourists in time.
Gilgit Commissioner Usman Ahmed informed that the deceased include two people from Hunza and one from Lahore. The bodies were shifted to the Ultar Meadows Hospital.
Personnel of the army and Gilgit-Baltistan police were assisting local volunteers in the rescue operation.
The landslide had also severed road links in the area after which the army cleared the way with the help of bulldozers.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Parkland shooter to donate inheritance to survivors - doesn't want the money
- Collusion: Arrested Islamic extremist had USB with identities of 2626 French intel officials
- Hypocritical US government lectures Zuckerberg about privacy while illegally surveilling on it citizens at the same time
- Holocaust survivor says America today feels like Germany before Nazis took over
- Macron joins in blaming Assad for Douma 'chemical attack' before OPCW visits site
- 19 questions Mark Zuckerberg didn't answer during his Senate hearing
- Is the Gulf Stream about to collapse and is the new ice age coming sooner than scientists think?
- Police in China used facial recognition to capture fugitive among 60,000 fans at concert
- Pompeo, Trump pick for Sec of State, says no more soft policy towards Russia
- Syrian MP wonders why Trump didn't use his 'Smart Missiles' against terrorists in Syria
- Netanyahu: Israeli snipers are doing 'holy work'
- Labour leader Corbyn calls out Trump, demands vote by MPs before UK strikes Syria
- White House: Third national security aide resigns after Bolton takes job
- WH blames 'bad actor' Russia for the Douma 'chem attack', no timetable for response
- Moscow: WHO must clarify the sources that reported 500 victims in Douma
- Syria false flag: The repetition of baseless claims does not constitute 'mounting evidence'
- Voters in Anchorage vote down bill that would require people to use bathrooms consistent with their gender at birth
- MSM's lone voice of sanity: Tucker Carlson demolishes case for attacking Syria
- SOTT Focus: WATCH Top Russian General Predict Douma Provocation a Month in Advance
- OPCW welcomed in Syria, free to investigate alleged of chemical weapon attack
- Macron joins in blaming Assad for Douma 'chemical attack' before OPCW visits site
- Pompeo, Trump pick for Sec of State, says no more soft policy towards Russia
- Syrian MP wonders why Trump didn't use his 'Smart Missiles' against terrorists in Syria
- Netanyahu: Israeli snipers are doing 'holy work'
- Labour leader Corbyn calls out Trump, demands vote by MPs before UK strikes Syria
- White House: Third national security aide resigns after Bolton takes job
- WH blames 'bad actor' Russia for the Douma 'chem attack', no timetable for response
- MSM's lone voice of sanity: Tucker Carlson demolishes case for attacking Syria
- SOTT Focus: WATCH Top Russian General Predict Douma Provocation a Month in Advance
- UK Cabinet 'Agrees on Need To Take Action' in Syria
- US Officials claim to have blood samples proving chemical weapons attack - but not 100% sure
- Germany and Italy won't take part if West attacks Syria
- How to lose friends and influence people: Nigel Farage breaks with Trump over Syria military intervention plan
- Zakharova to West: Seriously consider consequences of attack on Syria
- Smart move: Vietnam imprisons US-funded operatives engaged in sedition
- 'Within hours': May 'orders British submarines into position' as UK considers strike against Syria
- Zuckerberg stumbles trying to name a single Facebook competitor
- Trump realizes blunder and back-pedals on tweet threats to Russia
- Nerve agent or Food Poisoning?: UK doctor says Skripal awakening "is a miracle!"
- UK govt's OPCW response is 'propaganda drive against Russia' - political expert to RT
- Parkland shooter to donate inheritance to survivors - doesn't want the money
- Collusion: Arrested Islamic extremist had USB with identities of 2626 French intel officials
- Hypocritical US government lectures Zuckerberg about privacy while illegally surveilling on it citizens at the same time
- Holocaust survivor says America today feels like Germany before Nazis took over
- 19 questions Mark Zuckerberg didn't answer during his Senate hearing
- Police in China used facial recognition to capture fugitive among 60,000 fans at concert
- Moscow: WHO must clarify the sources that reported 500 victims in Douma
- Syria false flag: The repetition of baseless claims does not constitute 'mounting evidence'
- Voters in Anchorage vote down bill that would require people to use bathrooms consistent with their gender at birth
- OPCW welcomed in Syria, free to investigate alleged of chemical weapon attack
- Why the failure of capitalism in Russia has led to 'Strongman' Putin's immense popularity at home
- Russian MoD: Syrian govt forces seize Douma, last militant stronghold in E. Ghouta
- Kuwait Airlines suspend all flights to Lebanon due to 'serious security threat'
- Kurds receive new weapons as US establishes new base in Manbij
- Israel bars two Gazan youth seriously wounded by Israeli gunfire from travelling to Ramallah for urgent medical care
- Billionaire Steyer takes his 'impeach Trump' tantrum on the road
- Twice as many Brits oppose war against Syria than support it - YouGov poll
- Federal Reserve chair Yellen blames tax cuts for growing deficit, not entitlement programs
- Russia claims 'White Helmets' staged Douma chemical attack: Local doctors say 'not a single person' came in for treatment
- What chutzpah! US demands shared use of Russia's Northern Sea Route
- Open wounds remain 70 years after the Deir Yassin Massacre
- 1948 and the Anglo-Saxim: Remembering Western involvement in expulsion of the Palestinians
- Human finger fossil found in Saudi Arabia suggests people expanded into Asia via Arabia at least 86K years ago
- 'Unprecedented' 7,000 year old Native American burial site discovered off Florida's Gulf Coast (VIDEO)
- Did cometary catastrophes cause the Justinian Plague and end the Roman Empire?
- 4,000-year-old mutilated mummy solves century-old mystery
- 4,000 photos, 4 social networks, 1 family: #Romanovs100 kicks off with release of its first stories
- Greco-Roman temple unearthed in remote Egyptian oasis
- March 1952: U.S. dropped plague-infected fleas on North Korea
- The rape of Russia: The CIA's Yeltsin coup d'état
- 3,000 year old drawing of god found in Sinai could undermine our entire idea of Judaism
- Scientists are starting to care about cultures that talk to whales. Why?
- DNA from unknown ancestor lingers in Africa's Yoruba tribe
- The American Mission and the 'Evil Empire': The Crusade for a 'Free Russia' since 1881
- Archaeologists discover 50 new Nasca lines and dozens of other enigmatic geoglyphs using high definition drone cameras
- Flashback: Secret report reveals how the Nazis planned a Fourth Reich
- The story behind Moscow's nuclear missile shield
- Could Vietnam have been a holocaust for Zion?
- Flashback: 1967 war: How Israel came to occupy and oppress the whole of Palestine
- World's largest dinosaur unearthed in Scotland
- Hyper-saline lakes discovered in Canadian Arctic - could provide window into life beyond Earth
- Between a defunct satellite & nuclear space towboat: Russia negotiates its way to profiting in space
- Subtle second magnetic field surrounding Earth discovered
- France unveils world's first 3D-printed house
- Proxima Centauri roasts an exoplanet with a solar flare
- X chromosomes do more than determine sex
- Ichthyosaur: Paleontologists discover gigantic marine reptile
- Carolina Reaper, world's hottest pepper, sends man to the ER with 'thunderclap headaches'
- Astronomers can't explain 72 stellar explosions
- Supernovae and a new storm on Saturn
- Always on, always listening: Amazon unveils 'voice sniffer' AI system in new patent to analyze ALL audio
- Transcranial direct current stimulation devices: How brain stimulation can boost memory if paired with learning
- Scientists have found bowhead whales mating songs are as complex as jazz music
- A surprising meteorite discovery points to early solar system chaos
- Massive hole in Sun's atmosphere, magnetic storms possible - NASA
- The mission to decode the DNA of all life on Earth
- South Korean University may start a killer-robot apocalypse
- Elon Musk states that developments in AI likely to make an 'immortal dictator'
- Ancient cold front sweeping 'relentlessly' across Perseus galaxy cluster
- Brain scans reveal psychopathic brains are wired to go after rewards no matter the cost
- Is the Gulf Stream about to collapse and is the new ice age coming sooner than scientists think?
- Massive landslide in Hunza, Pakistan - 3 people killed
- Rare video of aurora phenomenon "Steve" - formally discovered in 2017
- More snowfall could negatively impact farmers in Wisconsin
- Another dead dolphin washes ashore in Algoa Bay, South Africa - 11th to die in under 2 weeks
- Volcano in Vanuatu spills heavy ash as acid rain falls from the sky, evacuation fears for 11,000 residents
- Popocatepetl volcano in Mexico erupts and sends huge plume of smoke and flaming debris into the sky
- Film of huge avalanche powering down mountainside in Tignes, France
- Atlantic Ocean circulation system is weakest in over 1,000 years - temperatures in Europe expected to drop
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Devastating hail across the planet under reported in the media
- Billions of purple jellyfish-like creatures wash up on beach in the south of France
- Huge landslide leaves 1 dead and 5 missing in Oita Prefecture, Japan
- The weather is raging in the French Eastern Pyrenees with nearly 16 inches of snow accumulation in 24 hours and it is not yet finished
- Heavy snowfall expected in Morocco until Friday
- 'Unprecedented' 200,000 homes without power as major storm hits Auckland, New Zealand
- UK's butterflies have one of their worst years on record following gloomy wet summer in 2017
- Baby boy mauled to death by family dog in Bad Koenig, Germany
- Early full-on winter storm slams New Zealand with up to 19 inches of snow in 24 hours reported
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Crop destroying blizzard for North America and more planting delays on the way
- It was the sun all along: Bulgarians say it wasn't carbon dioxide that was responsible for the Modern Warm Period
- Loud house-shaking boom in central Texas attributed to 2lbs of tannerite
- Bright meteor fireball with sonic boom reported over Central Europe, meteorites possible
- Bright meteor fireball spotted over southern Spain
- Sonic boom, flash of light caught on home security camera in Cleveland, Ohio
- Sky-watcher videotapes big, bright and loud meteor fireball in NE Alberta, Canada
- Mysterious light, loud boom startles residents in San Jose, California
- Dash cam captures meteor fireball's flight across Colorado sky
- White ball with green halo over France
- Fragmenting meteor fireball observed over Tucumán, Argentina (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball reported in the sky over Western Washington (VIDEOS) - UPDATE
- Bolide? Mysterious loud boom shakes Oklahoma, locals report green and orange flashes
- Spectacular meteor fireball spotted over New Zealand
- Dazzling meteor fireball turns night into day over Russian Urals (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball flashes across the sky of Newcastle, Australia (VIDEO)
- Fast moving meteor fireball captured on dashcam over Russian city
- Loud, house-shaking boom rattles Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania
- Meteor fireball reported over Wisconsin, US
- Fireball amazes onlookers as it streaks across the skies of Chile (VIDEO)
- Bolide streaks over Côte-d'Or, France
- Meteor fireball filmed over Ekaterinburg, Russia
- SOTT Focus: Death by Green Smoothie: The Trendy Killer Cocktail Threatening Millions!
- Neanderthal DNA could affect your health
- Good news: Latest research suggests our brains keep making new neurons well into old age
- Skin infestation delusions may not be so rare after all
- Hyaluronic acid: A crucial fluid for joint, skin and eye health
- Factory farms: Breeding grounds for antibiotic-resistant superbugs
- An invisible form of oppression: Our food system
- New study reproduces government findings — Cellphones strongly linked to cancer
- SOTT Focus: Can Chronic Gut Dysbiosis And Bacterial Overgrowth be Protective in Some Cases?
- Statins and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) - More reasons to avoid them
- Severe bleeding caused by synthetic weed outbreak has spread beyond Illinois
- Psychiatric meds withdrawal: Many people trying to quit antidepressants discover they can't
- New research shows meditation and relaxation training can reduce hypertension potentially better than pharmaceuticals
- Want more energy? Detoxing from heavy metals can help end exhaustion and chronic fatigue
- Support your adrenals with these powerful adaptogens
- A brief history of the peanut allergy epidemic
- Glyphosate herbicide linked to shorter pregnancies
- Berberine: A powerful remedy - may ease symptoms of anxiety and depression
- New therapeutic opportunities from an ancient herb: A detailed list of the benefits of CBD oil
- Lauren Slater: The frustrating inadequacy of antidepressants
- Emotional biases and avoiding the pitfalls of America's Dunning-Kruger epidemic
- Phone snubbing: How to alienate friends and ruin relationships
- Strengthening your moral compass in the midst of a disintegrating society
- The idea that we each have a 'learning style' is bogus
- According to science, reading books should be your priority
- Free-range children? Unstructured play is critical for kids & their brain development
- People who are depressed have difficulty appreciating or recalling positive experiences
- Can DNA be reprogrammed with words?
- Three visualization exercises that are more vivid than meditation
- Why most psychology research is BS, and what you need to do to optimize your life
- People with high IQ are better at cooperating with others
- Seeing what's unseen about yourself and how to conquer self awareness blind spots
- What's really going on when we die?
- Why it's right and necessary to let boys be boys
- In search of utopia for lobsters
- A wise Easter message: How to face suffering
- 'Rise in possessions' leads Vatican to hold exorcist training course
- What happens when social psychologists cry wolf
- The happiest teenagers only use digital media less than an hour a day
- The symbiotic relationship of ideological possession with its host
- Astronauts including Buzz Aldrin pass lie detector test over UFO sightings
- Argentinian pilot films close encounter with UFO's passing dangerously close to his private plane
- Independent witnesses report silent ghost plane over Ripley, UK which 'turned the sky dark'
- Pilots in separate aircraft report seeing a UFO over Arizona
- Video emerges of UFOs speeding past rescue helicopter
- The skeletal remains of giants found all over the world
- Aborted fetus or mystery Alien?
- UFO 'laser battle' captured on video above Area 51
- People come forward to report coded voicemail message on their phones warning that 'they are not human'
- Kaikōura, New Zealand UFO sighting still flummoxing locals 40 years later
- Best of the Web: Washington Post: The military keeps encountering UFOs but the Pentagon doesn't care
- Hmmm... Pentagon releases ANOTHER video of its jets chasing UFO
- Triangular UFO videoed flying low in the night sky could be the 'best evidence ever' for alien life
- Exorcists go online as Vatican faces mounting demand
- Mothman-like entity seen near truck stop on Illinois/Wisconsin border
- More time travelers with revelations, future warnings and photos
- Polish family terrorized by a poltergeist
- Worlds unknown: Tales of mysterious underground civilizations
- From the black depths, bizarre cases of underground monsters
- Vatican reportedly sets up new exorcism course amid soaring claims of demonic possession
- Traces of ministry-grade swerve agent "Govichock" in Boris Johnson's statements discovered by experts
- Hot springs lower stress in Japan's bathing monkeys
- Invasion of the time travelers
- 'Get over it' says Netanyahu after the most recent killing of Palestinians
- Story about an office lunch thief told in Tweets
- Here we go again....Passage in the Bible predicts the world will end in 2018!
- Smoking elephant captured on camera lighting up jungle cigarette
- '#HimToo': Jesus Christ was a victim of sexual abuse when he was stripped to be crucified - university academic
- "Respect my privacy" pleads Zuckerberg
- Object of affection: Meet the people 'married' to bizarre things
- Stephen Carter's 12 sci-fi rules for life
- Whatever goes wrong, you can always blame a Russian!
- Putin accused of interfering in Russian elections!
- RT throws down the gauntlet: 'You want Russian trolls? We'll give you Russian trolls' (VIDEO)
- Harvard to offer four-year degree In Feeling Oppressed
- White House running out of cardboard boxes says spokesperson
- Achilles the deaf Hermitage cat to reprise role as 'animal psychic' for FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia
- Church of Scientology and Catholic Church announce merger
- Seems legit! Man 'from the future' holds interview with himself after bumping into his younger version (VIDEO)
- Justin Trudeau's trip to India in 3 minutes
Quote of the Day
For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
~ Ephesians 6:12
Recent Comments
Empty vessels make most noise.
Turn everything this Pompous Pompeo retard says on its head, and you are much closer to the truth. Inverted reality, not a helpful worldview...
Quite astonishing, that they recognize headchopping, child murdering jhadis, the scourge of the human race are present in Syria, yet, Assad must...
A health food awareness article opens with another SOTT article arguing we are on the verge of World War III. *facepalm* The sun is going to burn...
Theresa May - ha ha ha - doesn't she know about this: Royal Navy's entire fleet of attack submarines out of action - Service says it ‘continues to...