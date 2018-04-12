The cold weather and snow could impact when local farmers start to harvest their crops."Until this pattern breaks to where we can get temperatures consistently back to normal or above, that possibility of seeing additional snow I'd say is likely still in the forecast," says Maier."We are sort of just sitting and waiting right at the moment," says Hagedorn.Hagedorn says while colder weather is actually better for livestock, it can negatively impact the farmers' work. He says farmers usually begin to work toward the end of April."We've still got a few weeks for things to change," says Hagedorn.He says ideal soil temperatures range from at least 50 to 60 degrees.If farmers continue to be delayed, Hagedorn says this will impact produce prices as they will have a shortage of inventory.