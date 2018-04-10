Many CAFOs Still View Routine Antibiotics Use as Essential

"[T]he new rules were designed in cooperation with drug companies and industrial farm groups. 'That didn't affect us," Mr. [Paul] Defoor of Cactus [Feeders, a feedlot giant] said of the ban; his company sees the antibiotics added to feed as a preventive health measure. Similarly, Zoetis, a major livestock drugmaker, said on its website that farmers 'will see little difference' in its tetracycline feed additives, beyond needing the appropriate paperwork from veterinarians."

Antibiotic Use Rose 65 Percent Over 15-Year Period

"The biggest driver for the evolution of superbugs is the use of antibiotics ... The more we use antibiotics, the more we are going to encourage the growth of these bacteria that are resistant to them ... [Already] you have these extreme cases like the woman [in Nevada] just about a year ago who died of an infection that was resistant to 26 different antibiotics ... So the bacteria are out there that are resistant to everything, and they are becoming more and more prevalent."

Antibiotic Resistance Is Making Us Sick

"Untreatable and hard-to-treat infections from carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) bacteria are on the rise among patients in medical facilities. CRE have become resistant to all or nearly all the antibiotics we have today. Almost half of hospital patients who get bloodstream infections from CRE bacteria die from the infection."



Fighting CAFO Expansion

"Missouri communities are fending off CAFOs across the state, including in Calloway County, Cooper County, Grundy County and Barry County. In the latter two cases, residents initially succeeded in blocking the CAFOs through an appeal to the state's Clean Water Commission. But shortly after commissioners voted against the CAFOs, Missouri legislators changed the makeup of the commission to favor the agriculture industry. In late 2017, Governor Eric Greitens appointed three new members to the commission, all of whom are tied to large-scale agriculture. In the commission's next vote, the CAFOs were approved."

