"We have seen multiple, very disturbing reports this afternoon regarding another possible CW attack near a hospital in Douma, Syria. Reports from a number of groups and medical personnel on the ground indicate at least 40 killed and hundreds injured, with many more families, including children, hiding in shelters but believed to be dead," the representative said Saturday.

"We continue to receive reports and assess information regarding the alleged attack. The regime's [the government of the Syrian President Bashar Assad] history of using chemical weapons against its own people in not in dispute," the US Department of State's representative added.



"As we've said, Russia ultimately bears responsibility for the brutal targeting of countless Syrians with chemical weapons. Russia's protection of the Assad regime and failure to stop the use of chemical weapons in Syria calls into question its commitment to resolving the overall crisis," the representative stressed.

"These reports, if confirmed, are horrifying and demand an immediate response by the international community.‎.. The Assad regime and its backers must be held accountable and any further attacks prevented immediately. Russia, with its unwavering support for the regime, ultimately bears responsibility for these brutal attacks, targeting of countless civilians, and the suffocation of Syria's most vulnerable communities with chemical weapons," Nauert added.

