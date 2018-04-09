© Amir Cohen / Reuters



Two Israeli F-15 fighters targeted Syria's T-4 airbase in Homs province, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday. The jets fired eight guided missiles, but five of them were shot down before they hit the airfield."Syrian air defense units have shot down five guided missiles," the military said, butAlex Gandler, the diplomatic mission's press attache, told Sputnik.Citing its own correspondent, Lebanon's Al-Mayadeen channel said earlier on Monday that an Israeli reconnaissance aircraft was airborne during the attack on the Syrian base. The missiles crossed Lebanese airspace over Keserwan and Bekaa, heading towards Syria, according to the broadcaster."At this time, the Department of Defense is not conducting airstrikes in Syria," the Pentagon told Reuters in a statement. "However, we continue to closely watch the situation and support the ongoing diplomatic efforts to hold those who use chemical weapons, in Syria and otherwise, accountable."The strike on the T-4 base came shortly after Western powers accused the Syrian government of orchestrating an alleged a chlorine attack in the militant-held town of Douma. The chemical incident was reported by the White Helmets, a controversial group repeatedly accused of having ties to terrorists.Commenting on the unconfirmed gas attack, US President Donald Trump denounced the "mindless" atrocity, which he described as a "humanitarian disaster for no reason whatsoever." He also accused Russia and Iran of bearing responsibility for the incident, due to their support for Syrian President Bashar Assad.The Russian Foreign Ministry denounced allegations regarding the chemical attack, calling them a "continuous series of fake news" and "baseless speculation."